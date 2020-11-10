VIRGINIA J. STEFFEK
Virginia J. Steffek, 94 of Island Lake, died on Sunday, November 8, at Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Chetek. She is survived by 3 daughters: Sandra Neidermann of Cumberland, Judy Armstrong of Weyerhaeuser and Connie Prorok of New Auburn, 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, 1 brother: Robert Bentz of Golden, CO., 1 sister: Nancy Bentz of Cumberland.
Funeral services for Virginia Steffek will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, November 14, at Nathaniel Lutheran Church in Bruce with Pastor Ralph Marquardt officiating. Burial will follow in Island Lake Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be from 9 AM until service time on Saturday at the church. Masks will be required and social distancing rules should be followed. Your words mean just as much as a hug or handshake. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
