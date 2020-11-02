RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY WJBL NEWS 11-3-20

High pressure will continue moving to our east today, putting the Midwest in broad southwest flow. This will be the start of a significant warm up that will return temperatures more typical of early fall to the region, with widespread 60′s and 70′s. Here is the upper level pattern that will dominate through the mid and late week, featuring a zonal jet stream flow well to our north which we most frequently see during the summer. The weather this election day will be absolutely great to head to your polling location. A quick warm up will carry temperatures well into the 60′s for the afternoon, along with steady south and southwest breezes. Average highs are just shy of 50, so we are looking to be a good 15 degrees above that. A similar day will follow on Wednesday, with more sunshine and highs returning to the mid 60′s. A weak front will be pushing through into Thursday, but little impact is expected. Temperatures may be a degree or two cooler, along with a mostly sunny sky.

RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Monday that since Friday there were 31 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. Total positive cases are now at 263, 148 active cases and 114 recovered cases. There is one new hospitalized case and 11 ever hospitalized cases in the county.

RUSK COUNTY – Election day is finally here. Voters will head to the polls today to cast ballots in the presidential election and the many other races on the ballot. Polling places in Rusk County and around the state will open at 7 AM and close at 8 PM. Besides the Presidential race, other contested races for our area include for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional district, the Incumbent Republican Tom Tiffany will face Democratic challenger Tricia Zunker. The race for the 87th Wisconsin Assembly District will have the Incumbent Republican Jim Edming against the Democratic challenger Richard Pulcher. Rusk County offices on the ballot include, the race for county clerk, the Democratic Incumbent Loren Beebe is being challenged by Republican Connie Meyer. The race for Rusk County Register of Deeds is between Democrat incumbent Judy Srp and Republican challenger Mary Berg. Ladysmith voters will cast ballots in a special non-partisan election for the City Mayor. Kalvin Vacho will go up against James West to fill the remaining term that expires in April of 2022. At the end of the Rusk County ballot is a question asking, Should the Wisconsin Legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and congressional district plans and maps. Rusk county is one of 11 counties with this question on the ballot. If your voting in person today, wearing a face covering is highly encouraged. Practice physical distancing at all times. Polls are again open until 8 PM.

WASHINGTON (AP) — After a campaign marked by rancor and fear, Americans on Tuesday decide between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, selecting a leader to steer a nation battered by a surging pandemic that has killed more than 231,000 people, cost millions their jobs and reshaped daily life. Nearly 100 million Americans voted early, and now it falls to Election Day voters to finish the job, ending a campaign that was upended by the coronavirus and defined by tensions over who could best address it. Each candidate declared the other fundamentally unfit to lead a nation grappling with COVID-19 and facing foundational questions about racial justice and economic fairness. Biden entered Election Day with multiple paths to victory while Trump, playing catch-up in a number of battleground states, had a narrower but still feasible road to clinch 270 Electoral College votes. Control of the Senate was at stake, too: Democrats needed to net three seats if Biden captured the White House to gain control of all of Washington for the first time in a decade. The House was expected to remain under Democratic control.

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) – Whoever wins the White House will have to work with Congress. The power could shift in both places making it easier — or more challenging — to pass important legislation. BALANCE OF POWER IN THE SENATE Here is the current breakdown in the Senate: Republicans have a 53-45-2 majority. The two independents — Bernie Sanders and Angus King — caucus with the Democrats. That means Democrats need a net gain of four seats to retake power. If they can pull it off, it would be the first time in six years. According to the independent race tracker Cook Political Report, there are two Republican-held seats leaning Democratic: Cory Gardner in Colorado and Martha McSally in Arizona. There are also seven Republican-held seats listed as toss-ups: Steve Daines in Montana, Joni Ernst in Iowa, Susan Collins in Maine, Thom Tillis in North Carolina, Lindsey Graham in South Carolina, and both Senate seats in Georgia. David Perdue is up after his six-year term, and Kelly Loeffler is in a special election. She was appointed by the governor a year ago. How is it that these seats — especially in Georgia and South Carolina — are in the toss-up column? “These races are turning on President Trump,” said Cook’s Jessica Taylor. “Republican incumbents have been inextricably linked to him. We have seen a hesitancy, up until these past few weeks, to criticize him, to distance themselves from him. And that’s because a lot of these incumbents are truly in between a rock and a hard place.” Two Democratically-held seats the Republicans are looking to flip are in Alabama and Michigan.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – Two years ago Tuesday, Autumn Helgeson, Jayna Kelley, Haylee Hickle, and Sara Jo Schneider were tragically killed while picking up trash along the side of a road in Lake Hallie. Tributes for the four killed are ongoing this week. Every night this week, the Chippewa Falls Hydro Generating Station will light up in green to honor the memory of the four lives lost that November day two years ago. For those who knew the girl scouts with Troop 3055, they don’t want to focus on the events of that day rather their memories and lives. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many tribute events such as a community walk were forced to be put on hold this year. However, the lighting of the hydro plant, as well as some other areas, and small events like a highway cleanup are going on throughout the week. Girl Scout leaders say Nov. 3, 2018 was one of the hardest days of their lives.