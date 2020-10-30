RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY WJBL NEWS 11-2-20 As the high pressure moves to our southeast, breezes will again develop today, with plenty of sunshine around the state. A few high clouds may be present, while temperatures warm back to average, reaching just above 50. The expected warmer pattern then really starts to show itself by Election Day as the high takes hold over the eastern seaboard, promoting broad southwest flow to its west, through the Plains and up towards the Great Lakes. Any incoming weather systems will track far to the north, dragging through weak fronts that will have very little impact overall. If you’re a voter and plan on heading to the polls Tuesday, the weather will have no impact whatsoever with more sunshine throughout the day. It will be breezy and milder as temperatures soar into the low and even mid 60′s in the area. More of the same on Wednesday, while we watch a weak front push towards Minnesota. There may be a few high clouds around, otherwise another sun-filled afternoon with highs in the low and mid 60′s. The front will push east, with no real noticeable change in our weather Thursday.

RUSK COUNTY – Sunday afternoon at about 1:45, a Ladysmith Officer received a report from a female regarding more damage that a 45 year old male caused at her residence on Worden Avenue East, Ladysmith. The damage was done when she told him their relationship was over. The City Officer will refer charges of Domestic Related Disorderly Conduct and criminal Damage as well as Felony and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping.