RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-13-20

An area of high pressure will engulf the state today, and this will be enough to keep the sky sunny. Temperatures will not rise very much with colder air settling in, but we should still reach the mid 30′s and wind will be light. Despite the cold, it will be a very nice day overall. Most of the snow will melt under the sunlight during the day too. A south wind will pick up in the evening and continue overnight ahead of our next system. This will be enough to keep low temperatures in the mid to upper 20′s even with clear skies. On Saturday, we will enjoy sunny weather in the morning. A developing low pressure system will approach us from the southwest during the day, and will begin kicking up some moisture as well. Most of our warming will occur in the morning before overcast conditions take over. We should still manage to reach low 40′s on the back of a breezy southeast wind however. Scattered showers are possible as soon as the late afternoon, but most of the rainfall will come after dark.

RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Thursday 46 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Rusk County and 14 were moved to recovered. Total positive cases is at 499, active cases is at 314 and recovered cases at 180. There are 18 ever hospitalized cases in the county and 5 deaths due to COVID-19. Rusk County Public Health is alerting the public of potential COVID-19 exposure at the following location. Heart of the North Brewery and Colonial Greenhouse on Saturday, November 7, from 11:30 AM to 9:30 PM. If you were there during the date and times listed AND you have any symptoms of COVID-19, please stay home and contact your local clinic to be tested. A public notification is issued when someone that tested positive for COVID-19 was at a location while symptomatic but before test results were known, AND there is no way to identify all of the people they came into contact with. The potential exposure means that anyone that was there during the time frames may have been exposed. We issue an alert to let people know they may have been exposed and to look for others who may now be sick as well.

LADYSMITH – Thursday just after 12 Noon, an employee from Walmart called to report that they had a theft of a TV and Sound Bar from Walmart Wednesday. According to the report, Ladysmith Police was provided with Video and Photos of a person pushing out these items with no receipt. Contact with the persons involved will be made in the future. The case is under investigation.

(CNN) – With the peak of online holiday shopping around the corner, a new survey warns that porch pirates are getting ready to set sail. A survey by finder.com reports porch pirates account for $5.4 billion in thefts over the past year. That amounts to about $157 worth of packages stolen from the average American at their front door or apartment lobby areas. Consumer advocates worry the problem will get worse, with online purchases expected to be up 11 percent over last year. In fact, more than two-thirds of all holiday shopping will involve home delivery of those gifts. According to the survey, the thieves are more likely to strike homes or neighborhoods of greater means. If you want to foil porch pirates, using a post office box, adding a home security camera or requiring a signature release can be effective. One surprise finding: About one in nine victims of porch pirates admit to stealing packages themselves.