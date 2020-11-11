RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY WJBL NEWS 11-12-20

We’ll have our eye on a low pressure system moving east across Southern Canada, and an attendant cold front which will drag through the area. The day will start off partly sunny at least and temperatures will rise into the upper 30′s by the early afternoon as an overcast sky slows down warming ahead of the front. There will be enough convergence along the front as it passes through that snow showers will fall over a brief period of time. Any accumulation is expected to be in the one inch or less range. As this is a cold front, temperatures will drop behind it as it exits in the early evening, and we may begin Friday in the upper teens. This cool down will be aided by clearing skies as well, and Friday is expected to remain sunny with dry air spread out across the Great Lakes Region thanks to more high pressure. Unfortunately, we may not break out of the mid 30′s despite the sunny skies with the colder air overhead. But just as quick as the sun returns, we’ll be watching the next rainmaker brew in the form of a low approaching from the southwest overnight.

RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Wednesday 2 more deaths due to COVID-19 in Rusk County. The total is up to 5 deaths in the county with 4 in the last week. Also 40 new positive cases with 8 moved to recovered. Total positive cases is at 453, active cases is at 282 and recovered is at 166. 1 new hospitalized case and 18 ever hospitalized cases in the county.

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Adam Rosolowski appeared in Rusk County Court via Zoom Wednesday. Two new charges were filed last Friday. They include take and drive vehicle without owner’s consent-felony and resisting or obstructing an officer-misdemeanor. The judge found probable cause and bound over for trial for his vehicle charge and he pleaded not guilty to the resisting charge. For the eight other charges that include two counts of first degree intentional homicide, there has been a date set for Jan. 19 for either a plea or another scheduling conference. Joseph Falk also appeared in court Wednesday for a scheduling conference. His reviewing hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 19 as well.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) – These last few weeks, Chippewa County’s daily COVID-19 case increases and death counts have been comparable to Eau Claire County’s despite Chippewa having a much smaller population. Chippewa County Health Director Angela Weideman believes high numbers come down to some residents simply not complying with mask, gathering and quarantine guidelines. She adds the health department has had issues with close contacts continuing to go out in the community and is seeing numerous outbreaks from anything from weddings to family get-togethers. “It’s getting more challenging, especially with quarantine, to get people not to go to work when they are a close contact. And those are the two things I think would make a really big difference in the pandemic and the numbers in Chippewa County, is getting people to not gather and getting people to really stay home when they need to stay home,” Weideman said. Chippewa County Public Health continues asking residents to only gather indoors with those they live with and 10 or fewer people outdoors.

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) – A female was killed on Thursday morning when she crashed into a horse and then a tree. It happened around 5 a.m. in the 21000 block of Highway 12. According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, the female driver hit the horse in the road and then hit a tree in the ditch. Lifesaving measures were tried but not successful. She was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the sheriff’s office the horse was also killed in the crash.