RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-11-20

The weather will be much quieter today. An area of high pressure to the south is going to bring an impulse of dry weather and this will keep things dry and much sunnier through the day. A southerly wind and the sunshine will help us warm into the low 40′s during the day, but this will fall just short of our average as well. Clouds will begin to gather overnight as our next chance for precip approaches from the west. On Thursday a weak low moving east through Southern Canada will drag a cold front through the state during the afternoon or evening. The day will start off partly sunny at least and temperatures will rise from the mid 20′s to upper 30′s before the front comes into the state. There will be enough convergence along the front as it passes through that snow showers and perhaps a rain shower, depending on the timing, will fall over a brief period of time. Any accumulation is expected to be in the one inch or less range. As this is a cold front, temperatures will drop behind it and overnight, so we may begin our Friday off in the upper teens.

RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Tuesday 1 more death in Rusk County due to COVID-19. The total is now 3 deaths due to COVID-19 in Rusk County. 30 new positive cases were reported Tuesday and 2 moved to recovery. The total positive cases is now at 413, 252 active cases and 158 recovered cases. There are 17 ever hospitalized cases in Rusk County.

MADISON (WQOW) – From the Capitol on Tuesday night the governor called on Wisconsinites to work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. In his remarks the governor said the pandemic and election has “shaken our patience, empathy and our compassion for one another.” “Our optimism has been battered, our resilience strained and our character tested,” Evers said. “As we put the election behind us, we are called upon to remember the things that unite us—and that includes the struggles that we share.” The governor announced he has signed an executive order which “advises” Wisconsinites to stay home. That means everything in the order below is a recommendation. The governor warned Wisconsin could more than double its death toll between now and the new year if the virus does not get controlled. Evers isn’t only pointing to the health impact of the virus, however, saying the state’s economy will also suffer. “Our bars, restaurants, small businesses, families and farmers will continue to suffer if we don’t take action right now. “Our economy cannot bounce back until we contain this virus,” Evers said. On Tuesday, Department of Health Services officials say the Badger State added 7,073 new cases of COVID-19, surpassing the previous record by eight cases. This puts the state at 278,843 positive cases since the pandemic’s inception. Deaths are also hitting record highs in the state. On Tuesday, 66 new deaths were reported, meaning 2,395 Wisconsinites have lost their lives from COVID-19 since this spring.

LADYSMITH – Just before 10 PM Tuesday night, Ladysmith Police responded to MMC-Ladysmith in regards to a report from a Rusk County Deputy advising a disorderly and irate female subject was in the E.R. Upon arrival, hospital staff informed officers the female subject threw her cell phone across the room, threw a pillow and was yelling. Hospital staff advised the incident caused a disturbance in the E.R. And patients had to be moved due to the female subjects behavior. The female subject was issued a citation for Municipal Disorderly Conduct.