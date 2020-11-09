RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY WJBL NEWS 11-10-20

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for Barron, Polk and St. Croix county until 12 am Wednesday. A freezing mix of rain and sleet followed by heavy snowfall will lead to very poor travel conditions. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Dunn, Pierce and Rusk county until 12 am Wednesday. A freezing mix of rain and sleet followed by heavy snow will lead to slipper road conditions. The complexity of this system and the fine line between rain and snow will lead to varying totals and varying results. Any small shift in the main bands of snow could drastically change travel conditions across the area.

RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Monday 1 new death from COVID-19 in Rusk County. Our hearts go out to the families of the individual. There are now 383 total positive cases, 224 active cases and 157 recovered cases in the county. 4 new hospitalized cases, 17 ever hospitalized cases and now 2 deaths in the county due to COVID-19. It’s very important to stay home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, wash your hands often, physical distance if you must go out, and wear a fabric face covering if you must go out.

MADISON (WQOW) – The governor has announced he will address Wisconsinites in an evening address on Tuesday evening. Few details have been provided but Governor Tony Evers’ office says it will be regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The Governor’s address is scheduled for 6:05 this evening.

TURTLE LAKE (WQOW) – Those looking to get their gambling fix will not be able to do so in Turtle Lake for the foreseeable future. On Monday, St. Croix Casino in Turtle Lake announced it would be closing on November 10 at 2 a.m. and remain closed for what they hope will be 30 days. “The St. Croix Chippewa of Wisconsin have decided that this temporary closure is necessary for the safety and well-being of our guests, team members and our communities to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” the tribe said in a Facebook statement.

KENOSHA, Wis. (WEAU) – Two deadly shootings at the height of protests in Kenosha were the result of a gun bought in western Wisconsin. 19-year-old Dominick Black of Kenosha is facing two counts of intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to a person under 18 causing death. A criminal complaint alleges Black bought a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rile (at Ladysmith Ace Home Center) in May using money from 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of Illinois who was too young to buy the weapon. According to the complaint the two agreed to keep the rifle at Black’s stepfather’s house because Rittenhouse couldn’t drive back to Illinois with it because he didn’t have a Firearm ID Card. Rittenhouse is facing charges for using the gun to shoot and kill two protesters and injure another during protests in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. On Monday Kenosha County Court Commissioner Loren Keating set bond for Black at $2500. He is not to own a weapon or have contact with Rittenhouse and the protester he injured. “Very serious allegations, very troubling obviously,” Keating said in the court appearance. “The court is aware these are allegations at this point the court, the issue is securing Mr. Black’s appearance in court. The court believes $2500 is reasonable and necessary at this point”. Black is scheduled to be in court next on Nov. 19 for a preliminary hearing. He faces six years on each count if convicted.