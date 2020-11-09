RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-9-20

Today will be cloudy and still on the windier side as these fronts eventually arrive from the west. Increasing low level moisture will bring a chance for at least scattered showers or drizzle during the day, though much of the time will remain dry and we may sneak in one more 70 degree high before it’s over. It may also feel a bit muggy with dew points that may reach towards 60 which is exceptionally high for the time of year. A more organized band of showers which may also include a few thunderstorms will be arriving by the evening hours, increasing rain chances into the night. Some of this may be heavy and with only slow movement to the south and east, rainfall amounts may exceed an inch in places, with even local two inches amounts possible in our southern counties. Given the lack of any significant rain in recent weeks, flooding is not expected to be an issue. Showers will then pull away at night, leaving us cloudy with lows in the upper 30′s. A wave of low pressure developing to our south will then ride up along the front, tracking over Central Wisconsin which would put us into some colder air on the western side of the low. Showers will again develop sometime Tuesday morning, while temperatures reach the low 40′s, but they should drop through the afternoon and by sunset any rain may transition to wet snow.

RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Health Department reported Friday they had 12 new positive COVID-19 cases in Rusk County and 6 were removed to recovered. The total positive cases in the county is at 337, 196 active cases and 140 recovered cases. There are 13 ever hospitalized cases.

MADISON (WQOW) – A longtime Rusk County employee who admitted embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars was sentenced Friday. Sandra Stiner, 66, will spend five years in federal prison. The Ladysmith woman worked for the Rusk County Department of Health and Human Services for 42 years. Prosecutors say over the last nine years of her employment, she devised a complex scheme to submit fake invoices to the county for payment and stole over $700,000 When she pleaded guilty in August she admitted she used spent the money on a gaming casino app, and for shopping and other bills.

LADYSMITH – On Saturday, November 8, 2020 at approximately 10:10 pm the Ladysmith Police Department received information from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office in regard to a stolen UTV from the Radisson area. Additional information received indicated that the suspect(s) may have traveled to the City of Ladysmith in the stolen UTV. A Ladysmith Police Officer located a UTV traveling on Port Arthur Road which matched the description provided by Sawyer County. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop with the UTV. The UTV accelerated in an attempt to elude the officer. At the intersection of Port Arthur and W 9th St South the UTV went through a red light and turned northbound on W 9th St South. Due to the speed and erratic driving, a male passenger was ejected from the UTV. The UTV continued on W 9th St South in the wrong lane of travel. Another Ladysmith Police Officer traveling northbound on W 9th St South had to pull to the shoulder of the road to avoid a collision with the UTV. The UTV then lost control and flipped over twice into the ditch on W 9th St South just south of Frtiz Ave. The female operator then ran from the crash and attempted to get into the drivers seat of two vehicles stopped on W 9th St South. A Ladysmith Police Officer deployed his Taser fearing the female subject would steal a vehicle and further evade arrest. Bobbie Jo Cunningham, age 23, of Waupaca was arrested, treated for minor injuries at the Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith, and transported to the Rusk County Jail. Charges of Vehicle Operator Knowingly Fleeing an Officer, Possession of Stolen Property, Recklessly Endangering Safety, Possession of Methamphetamine, Resisting/Obstructing and Bail Jumping are being referred to the Rusk County District Attorneys Office. The male passenger that had been ejected from the UTV sustained no reportable injuries. The case is being referred to the Rusk County District Attorney’s Office.

RUSK COUNTY – Early Friday morning just after 3 AM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Sawyer County advising one of their deputies was in a vehicle chase heading East on Highway 27/70 coming into Couderay. According to the report, they requested a Rusk County Deputy start heading North on Highway 40 and Highway 27. Spike strips were staged on County Highway H North and Highway 40. The Sawyer County Deputy advised the vehicle was traveling 80 mph heading down Highway 40 South of 48 in the North bound lane with no lights. The vehicle entered Rusk County and was at Highway 40 and Lone Pine Road. A Rusk County Deputy advised the spike strip was successful as the front tires were punctured. The vehicle came to a stop a quarter mile down the road. A subject was on foot and a few minutes later advised that two subjects were in custody. No other information was available.

LADYSMITH – Friday afternoon a female subject reported to Rusk County Dispatch that someone had stolen her purse while shopping at Walmart. The subject stated that after noticing the purse was missing she immediately reported it to Walmart staff. She informed staff that she had removed her phone from her purse in the toy section to photograph an item and when she returned to her cart her purse was missing. After watching video from Walmart they were unable to see anyone with her stolen purse. A number of other items that were in the purse were taken.

LADYSMITH – Saturday morning at about 12:30, Ladysmith Officers were dispatched to a complaint of a male subject outside a residence on East 10th Street North causing a disturbance. According to the report, a city officer made contact with the complainant who stated Steven L. Turner, 40, was yelling outside her residence, after moving out of the residence and told he was no longer welcome back. Officers searched the area for Turner and after locating him, he was taken into custody. Charges were Disorderly Conduct and Felony Bail Jumping.

LADYSMITH – Kwik Trip called the Ladysmith Police Department Saturday night just after 10 PM, advising that a female had pumped gas into a UTV and left without paying for it. According to the report, both city units were busy with this same female on a different call. Bobbie Jo Cunningham, 23, was transported to MMC-Ladysmith and then jail on another case. After review of the video from Kwik Trip, a citation was issued to Cunningham at the Rusk County Jail for the theft of the gasoline. (AP) – Pfizer said Monday that an early peek at the data on its coronavirus vaccine suggests the shots may be a surprisingly robust 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, putting the company on track to apply later this month for emergency-use approval from the Food and Drug Administration. The announcement, less than a week after an election that was seen as a referendum on President Donald Trump’s handling of the crisis, was a rare and major piece of encouraging news lately in the battle against the scourge that has killed more than 1.2 million people worldwide, including almost a quarter-million in the United States alone. Confirmed cases in the U.S. were expected to eclipse 10 million on Monday, the highest in the world. “We’re in a position potentially to be able to offer some hope,” Dr. Bill Gruber, Pfizer’s senior vice president of clinical development, told The Associated Press. “We’re very encouraged.” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top-infectious disease expert, said the results suggesting 90% effectiveness are “just extraordinary,” adding: “Not very many people expected it would be as high as that.”