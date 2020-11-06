RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-6-20

We’ll continue this record setting stretch of 70-degree days for November this afternoon. A strong ridge will persist across the vast majority of the US. Little will change today as the ridge holds strong, but there may be some high clouds in the sky. Temperatures will quickly warm up this afternoon. We will feel a refreshing wind the southerly flow returns thanks in part to a developing area of low pressure to our west. We will be back on “record watch” in the afternoon as temperatures are currently expected to break the record by 4 or 5 degrees! Our forecast high being 75 in Eau Claire. Quiet weather will persist into the evening with temperatures not quite as cool as they been over the past several nights. Similar to the past couple of days, this will be another one that you just cannot go wrong with. Enjoy it though! Our pattern slowly begins to shift this weekend…

RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Thursday 22 new positive COVID-19 cases in Rusk County. There are now 325 total positive cases, 190 active cases and 134 recovered cases. There are 2 new hospitalized cases and 13 ever hospitalized cases in the county.

Biden takes lead in Pennsylvania Democratic nominee Joe Biden edged ahead of President Donald Trump in the all-important battleground of Pennsylvania for the first time Friday, adding to a sense of inevitability that the Scranton native would reach the 270 electoral votes he needs to capture the presidency. Biden leads the president by 6,826 votes as of Friday morning, a difference of 0.1%. Votes were still being counted and Biden had not been declared the winner in the Keystone State. Republicans argued that at least some of the outstanding ballots would go for Trump. But the momentum and the math increasingly appears to be on Biden’s side. Pennsylvania, with its 20 electoral votes, was part of the so-called “blue wall” that had carried past Democrats to the White House until 2016. Two other states in the wall, Michigan and Wisconsin, were called for Biden on Wednesday. Trump got out to an early lead in Pennsylvania Tuesday, but Biden has been closing the gap ever since as a crush of mail-in ballots were counted. Polls had always suggested Democrats were more likely to vote by mail because of concerns about the pandemic. In this case, the polls were right.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing the potential for narrow losses in multiple battlegrounds, President Donald Trump might have to persuade the Supreme Court to set aside votes in two or more states to prevent Joe Biden from becoming president. That’s a substantially different scenario than in the contested presidential election of 2000, which was effectively settled by the Supreme Court. Then, the entire fight was over Florida’s electoral votes and involved a recount as opposed to trying to halt the initial counting of ballots. Trump’s campaign and Republicans already are mounting legal challenges in several states, although most are small-scale lawsuits that do not appear to affect many votes. Judges in Georgia and Michigan quickly dismissed campaign lawsuits Thursday, undercutting a campaign legal strategy to attack the integrity of the voting process in states where the result could mean Trump’s defeat.

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WMTV/FOX6) – Our partner station in Milwaukee, FOX6 News, is reporting two officers were shot in Delafield Friday morning. Officials say the suspect is still armed and in the area. Both officers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One suspect is believed to be a white male who is traveling by foot. Authorities say officers were initially responding to a call for a hit-and-run accident. Upon arrival, officers confronted the suspect and that’s when shots were fired. People who live in the Delafield area received an emergency alert asking them to avoid the area of Highway 83 and Golf Road due to a “law enforcement incident.” The alert asked residents in the immediate area to “take shelter in the lowest level of your home/business.”

MARSHFIELD Wis. (WSAW) – Five criminal counts were filed Friday against Marshfield’s Police Chief Rick Gramza. Online court records show he’ll be charged with three counts of misconduct in office, disorderly conduct and fourth-degree sexual assault. On Friday, November 6, 2020, at approximately 9:00 a.m., the City was advised that City of Marshfield Chief of Police Rick Gramza will be facing criminal charges involving misconduct in office, fourth degree sexual assault, and disorderly conduct. The City is presently evaluating these charges. The investigation was conducted by the City of Eau Claire Police Department and the charges were issued by the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office. Information and records regarding this matter can be requested from the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office. These criminal charges and this matter will not disrupt the operations of the City of Marshfield Police Department and the effective law enforcement services those members provide for our community. Assistant Chief of Police Pat Zeps has been in command of the Police Department since Chief Gramza’s voluntary leave of absence commenced in early August 2020. While this news is disheartening, unsettling, and disappointing, our law enforcement officers remain committed to providing our community with services performed at the highest standards demanded by our community. Steve Barg, City Administrator, City of Marshfield