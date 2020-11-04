RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-5-20

Today will be another BEAUTIFUL day, plain and simple. Our sky will be bright and sunny from the onset and through the evening. The only noticeable change in our weather will come from a weak low moving across Southern Canada. The low will have moved to our northeast and northerly flow on the backside of the system will be enough to change our southerly wind to a more west-northwest direction. The result will be a day that remains in the 67-70 degree range across the Chippewa Valley, just a tad cooler than its predecessors. Still, a strong ridge will persist across nearly the entire US, but especially the Upper Midwest. This explains why we remain quiet and warm regardless, and little will change into Friday as well. In fact we’ll start the day off close to 40 again with bright blue skies. A southerly flow of air will return as an area of low pressure develops across the Upper Rockies. With this having returned, we are going back onto “record-watch” as the mark sits SIX full degrees below our forecast high of 76!

RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Wednesday 13 new positive cases in the county. The total positive cases are at 303, active cases at 173 and recovered cases at 129. The ever hospitalized cases are at 11.

TONY – Wednesday afternoon at about 1:50, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a one vehicle roll over on Highway 8 and Stark Road, Tony. According to the report, the driver was out of the vehicle and stated that she was not injured. The vehicle was smoking at the time. Rusk County Deputies, Ladysmith Ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department responded to the scene. The driver stated that a vehicle went to pass her and she didn’t know it was there and she swerved and went into the ditch. There was no transport by the ambulance and no injuries were reported.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge on Thursday declined defense requests to move the trial of four Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death, and also ruled that all four would be tried in a single proceeding. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill ruled after defense attorneys had argued that pretrial publicity had made it impossible for the four men to get a fair trial. They had also cited a Sept. 11 hearing in which the men and their attorneys were confronted by angry protesters outside the courthouse, saying it showed that holding the proceeding in the same area where Floyd died would be unsafe for participants. Defense lawyers had argued that witnesses could be intimidated, and jurors could be affected by chants from a crowd outside. Moving the trial away from Minneapolis to less diverse areas of the state likely would have affected the makeup of the jury. Cahill said he would revisit the ruling if needed. Defense attorneys had also argued that the men should face separate trials, as each officer tried to diminish their own role in Floyd’s arrest by pointing fingers at the other. But Cahill rejected that too, saying the complications of separate trials were too great and that trying the officers together would “ensure that the jury understands … all of the evidence and the complete picture of Floyd’s death.” Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck as he said he couldn’t breathe. Floyd’s death sparked protests in Minneapolis and beyond, and led to a nationwide reckoning on race. All four officers were fired. They are scheduled to stand trial in March.

BERLIN (AP) — The head of an international delegation monitoring the U.S. election says his team has no evidence to support President Donald Trump’s claims about alleged fraud involving mail-in absentee ballots. Michael Georg Link, a German lawmaker who heads an observer mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, told German public broadcaster rbb Thursday that “on the election day itself, we couldn’t see any violations” at the U.S. polling places they visited. Link said he was “very surprised” by Trump’s claims about postal ballot fraud because the United States has a long history of this method of voting going back to the 19th century. “We looked into this. We found no violations of the rules whatsoever,” Link told rbb. He said neither U.S. election observers nor media found any evidence of fraud either, though the OSCE team on Wednesday repeated long-standing concerns about disenfranchisement of some voters and the distorting effects of campaign finance laws. Link said there were some instances of errors being made “but no systemic interference or even manipulation with the postal ballots whatsoever.” Trump has for weeks argued that mail voting is prone to fraud. On Wednesday morning, with his lead in key battlegrounds slipping, Trump claimed efforts were being made to steal his victory and prematurely declared himself the winner.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell slightly last week to 751,000, a still-historically high level that shows that many employers keep cutting jobs in the face of the accelerating pandemic. A surge in viral cases and Congress’ failure so far to provide more aid for struggling individuals and businesses are threatening to deepen Americans’ economic pain. Eight months after the pandemic flattened the economy, weekly jobless claims still point to a stream of layoffs. Before the virus struck in March, the weekly figure had remained below 300,000 for more than five straight years. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department said the number of people who are continuing to receive traditional unemployment benefits declined to 7.3 million. That figure shows that some of the unemployed are being recalled to their old jobs or are finding new ones. But it also indicates that many jobless Americans have used up their state unemployment aid — which typically expires after six months — and have transitioned to a federal extended benefits program that lasts an additional 13 weeks. The job market has been under pressure since the virus paralyzed the economy and has regained barely half the 22 million jobs that were lost to the pandemic in early spring. The pace of rehiring has steadily weakened — from 4.8 million added jobs in June to 661,000 in September. On Friday, when the government issues the October jobs report, economists foresee a further slowdown — to 580,000 added jobs — according to a survey by the data firm FactSet.