RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY WJBL NEWS 11-4-20

Who knew Election Day 2020 would turn out to be the warmest on record in Eau Claire!? Well, it’s true, with the previous being 72° on November 3rd, 1964 when LBJ was elected president! We didn’t just break the election day record though, we broke the all time high on November 3rd of 74° by climbing all the way to 76° Tuesday afternoon! More incredible, was that the day started off at 26°, making for a 50 degree warm up!!! The best news is that this beautiful stretch of warmth will not let up after just one day. In fact, our pattern will change very little through the work week. Wind will continue out of the southwest as warmer air overtakes the region once again. With these features in place, along with dry November air, Eau Claire will have a good shot to reach the mid 70′s AGAIN today! We will be on “record watch” once again during the afternoon as the mark sits at 74° again. Not a lot will change in our weather as we head overnight and temperatures will drop back down to around 40 by the morning. Though Thursday will also start off similar to it’s predecessors, there will be a subtle change in our weather.

RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Tuesday 27 new Positive COVID-19 cases in the county. There are now 290 total positive cases, 164 active cases and 125 recovered cases. There are 11 ever hospitalized cases in Rusk County.

2020 ELECTION RUSK COUNTY MAYOR – Kalvin Vacho 710 James West 683 PRESIDENT – Donald Trump 5257 Joe Biden 2517 Congress Dist 7 Tom Tiffany 5172 Tricia Zunker 2553 Assembly 87th James Edming 5571 Richard Pulcher 2174 Rusk County Clerk R Connie Meyer 4508 I D Loren Beebe 3207 Rusk County Register of Deeds R Mary Berg 4582 I D Judith Srp 3052 County Referendum Yes 4146 No 3077 Township Referendum No 315 Yes 299 WAUSAU, Wis.

(WEAU) – With 99% of the precincts reporting, Tom Tiffany wins the 7th U.S. Congressional seat in Wisconsin. Tom Tiffany (R): 61% [251,998 votes] Tricia Zunker (D): 39% [162,724 votes] The 7th congressional district was a rematch from earlier this year. Former state senator Tom Tiffany won a special election in May for the seat previously held by Republican Sean Duffy. Tiffany faced Democrat and Wausau School District board member Tricia Zunker. “Thank you to everyone in Northern and Western Wisconsin who voted in today’s election,” Congressman Tom Tiffany said. “In particular, I want to thank all of our supporters and volunteers for all the work they put into all 3 of our campaigns this year. None of our victories would have been possible without you.” “In just the few short months that I’ve served as your Congressman, we have already been able to get some great things done, and I am excited to jump right back into the work and continue getting things done for the people of the 7th District.”

(WQOW) – James Edming is going back to Madison for at least another two years after winning reelection to Wisconsin’s 87th Assembly District. The Republican defeated Democratic challenger Richard Pulcher to claim the seat. Both candidates ran unopposed in the primary. James Edming received 71% (21,569) of the vote and Richard Pulcher 29%. (8,883) Edming, from Glen Flora, owns a convenience store and metal stamping company. He previously served on the Rusk County Board of Supervisors back in the 70s and 80s. The district covers parts or all of Rusk, Sawyer, Taylor, Clark and Marathon counties.

(WQOW) – Republican Rob Summerfield will be going to Madison for a third term. The Bloomer native defeated Democratic challenger Chris Kapsner to hold onto his seat as representative of Wisconsin’s 67th Assembly District. Summerfield, a small business owner, says he will prioritize rural Wisconsin in his next term. He also pledges to fight for farmers and getting every child access to a quality education. The 67th District covers parts of Chippewa and Dunn counties.

LADYSMITH – The Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call just before 8 AM Tuesday, advising of a two car accident in front of the Ladysmith High School on Edgewood Avenue East. A Rusk County Deputy, Ladysmith Officer, Ladysmith ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department responded to the scene. According to the report, the County Deputy arrived on scene and found the occupants to be uninjured. There was no transport by the ambulance. No injuries were reported.

LADYSMITH – Tuesday afternoon Rusk County authorities received a call advising that the caller received information from a resident at a location on Hendricks Road that a 500 gallon LP Tank was taken from the residence. The LP Tank was being leased from Rusk County Farm Supply. According to the report, Rusk County Farm Supply was contacted by a residence on Hendricks Road where the house has been vacant but they learned the LP Tank was missing and it was leased from them.

LADYSMITH – At about 12:30 this (Wednesday) morning, Ladysmith Officers responded to a location on East 10th Street South in regards to a report of a vehicle which appeared to have struck another vehicle. According to the report, Officers learned that the subject from the striking vehicle fled the area after striking a legally parked/unoccupied vehicle. After further investigation, officers located the driver and passenger of the striking vehicle hiding at a residence within the City of Ladysmith. City Police arrested Amber L Riegel, 21, for OWI 1st, causing injury. Riegel was also issued multiple citations in regards to this incident. The male passenger was transported by ambulance to MMC-Ladysmith for medical evaluation.