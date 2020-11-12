Robert M. “Bob” Ollinger
Robert M. “Bob” Ollinger, 72 of Ladysmith, died on Monday, November 9, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire. He is survived by his wife: Paula, 5 children: Steven of Elkhorn, Michael of Ladysmith, Peter of Ladysmith, Lawrence of Barron and Kristen Ollinger of Ladysmith. 3 brothers: Dennis, Dick and Bill, 1 sister: Kathy Taylor of Ladysmith, 12 grandchildren and 1 granddaughter due to be born in December.
Due to COVID concerns there will be a private service for the family. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
