Kenneth P. Franzen, 70 of Jump River, died peacefully at home with his family by his side.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Christine of Jump River, 4 children, Corey (Dana) Franzen of Winnebago, IL., Jason (Becky) Franzen of Thorp, Tiffany (Joe) Phillips of Hayward and Amanda (Robert Lokken) Zakrzewicz of Cadott, 7 grandchildren, one great granddaughter and one on the way and his siblings, Robert (Jody) Franzen of Bruce, Patricia (Brian) Chase of Rosemount, MN., Gary (Cindy) Franzen of Stanley, Mary (Don) King of Orlando, FL., Linda (Robert) Rudi of Gilman and Andrew (Debbie) Franzen of Tony. Services will be held at 11:30 Am ON Saturday, November 14, at Christ Community Church in Jump River with Rev. Joey Olson officiating. Inurnment will follow with Military Rites in Mount Nebo Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior at the church. Plombon Funeral Service assisted the family.