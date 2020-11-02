Jonathan A. Lyne, 43 of Jump River, passed away from natural causes at his home on Thursday, October 29. He is survived by his mother, Linda Lyne of Jump River, his sister, Renee (Jeff) Burton of Gilman, his nieces, Kasee and Kylee and other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 7 PM on Tuesday, November 3, at the Gilman Funeral Home. Rev Jeremy Allard will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 PM until time of service.