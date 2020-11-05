JOHN J. KESAN
John J. Kesan, 83 of Ladysmith, died on Thursday, November 5th, at Meadowbrook in Chetek. He is survived by his wife: Alice, 1 sister: Mary Olson of Ladysmith, 2 brothers: Frank and Jim both of Ladysmith, 1 sister-in-law: Blanche Roberts of Wisconsin Dells, Numerous nieces and nephews. A private service is being held for the family. A public celebration of life will be held in the Spring. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
