JOHN J. KESAN

John J. Kesan, 83 of Ladysmith, died on Thursday, November 5th, at Meadowbrook in Chetek.  He is survived by his wife: Alice, 1 sister: Mary Olson of Ladysmith, 2 brothers: Frank and Jim both of Ladysmith, 1 sister-in-law:  Blanche Roberts of Wisconsin Dells, Numerous nieces and nephews.     A private service is being held for the family.  A public celebration of life will be held in the Spring.  Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

