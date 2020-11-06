EUGENE R. MECHELKE
Eugene R. “Bob” Mechelke, 70 of Gilman, passed away at his home on Thursday, November 6. Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Karen, his children, Nicolle Mechelke of St. Paul, Nohal (Amanda) Mechelke of Elk River, MN., and Nicolas Mechelke of Schofield, two grandchildren, Peyton and Hudson, his mom, Della Mechleke and his remaining siblings.
Services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, November 10, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church-Gilman with Father Vijay Kumar officiating. Burial will follow in the Meadowbrook Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Monday at the Gilman Funeral Home and one hour prior to mass Tuesday at the church.
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS November 6, 2020WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-6-20 We’ll continue this record setting stretch of 70-degree days for November this afternoon. A strong ridge will persist across the vast majority of the US. Little will change today as the ridge holds strong, but there may be some high clouds in the sky. Temperatures will quickly warm up this afternoon. We […]
- JOHN J. KESAN November 6, 2020John J. Kesan, 83 of Ladysmith, died on Thursday, November 5th, at Meadowbrook in Chetek. He is survived by his wife: Alice, 1 sister: Mary Olson of Ladysmith, 2 brothers: Frank and Jim both of Ladysmith, 1 sister-in-law: Blanche Roberts of Wisconsin Dells, Numerous nieces and nephews. A private service is being held for the […]