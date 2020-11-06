EUGENE R. MECHELKE

Eugene R. “Bob” Mechelke, 70 of Gilman, passed away at his home on Thursday, November 6. Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Karen, his children, Nicolle Mechelke of St. Paul, Nohal (Amanda) Mechelke of Elk River, MN., and Nicolas Mechelke of Schofield, two grandchildren, Peyton and Hudson, his mom, Della Mechleke and his remaining siblings.

Services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, November 10, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church-Gilman with Father Vijay Kumar officiating. Burial will follow in the Meadowbrook Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Monday at the Gilman Funeral Home and one hour prior to mass Tuesday at the church.