DUANE R. LAHR
Duane R. Lahr, 96 of Bruce, passed away on Monday, November 9, at Ladysmith Care Community. He is survived by his wife: Corella, 3 sons: Richard Lahr of Belleville, IL., Steven Lahr of Newport News, VA., and Michael Lahr of Lansford, ND. 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. 1brother: Jerry Lahr of Donna, TX.
Funeral services for Duane Lahr will be held at 11 AM on Monday, November 16, at Bruce Federated Church with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Military honors will be provided by Bruce American Legion Post 268. Burial will be in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bruce Federated Church of the Bruce American Legion. Nash-jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS November 11, 2020WLDY-WJBL NEWS 11-11-20 The weather will be much quieter today. An area of high pressure to the south is going to bring an impulse of dry weather and this will keep things dry and much sunnier through the day. A southerly wind and the sunshine will help us warm into the low 40′s during the […]
- VIRGINIA J. STEFFEK November 11, 2020Virginia J. Steffek, 94 of Island Lake, died on Sunday, November 8, at Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Chetek. She is survived by 3 daughters: Sandra Neidermann of Cumberland, Judy Armstrong of Weyerhaeuser and Connie Prorok of New Auburn, 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, 1 brother: Robert Bentz of Golden, CO., 1 sister: Nancy Bentz of Cumberland. […]