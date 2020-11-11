Duane R. Lahr, 96 of Bruce, passed away on Monday, November 9, at Ladysmith Care Community. He is survived by his wife: Corella, 3 sons: Richard Lahr of Belleville, IL., Steven Lahr of Newport News, VA., and Michael Lahr of Lansford, ND. 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. 1brother: Jerry Lahr of Donna, TX.

Funeral services for Duane Lahr will be held at 11 AM on Monday, November 16, at Bruce Federated Church with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Military honors will be provided by Bruce American Legion Post 268. Burial will be in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bruce Federated Church of the Bruce American Legion. Nash-jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.