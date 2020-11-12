DAVID O. COPAS
David O. Copas, 74 of Ladysmith, died on Tuesday, November 10, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King. He is survived by his mother: Nancy Copas, 7 siblings: Roger, Susan Petrie, Wayne, Alan, Sarah Ambrose, Paul and Margaret Holzem, 3 children: John, Chan and Chandra, numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation for friends and family of David Copas will be held from 9 AM until 10 AM on Wednesday, November 18 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. A private service will follow for his immediate family and will be officiated by Deacon Craig Voldberg. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon with military honors provided by the Sheldon American Legion.
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS November 12, 2020WLDY WJBL NEWS 11-12-20 We’ll have our eye on a low pressure system moving east across Southern Canada, and an attendant cold front which will drag through the area. The day will start off partly sunny at least and temperatures will rise into the upper 30′s by the early afternoon as an overcast sky slows […]
- DUANE R. LAHR November 11, 2020Duane R. Lahr, 96 of Bruce, passed away on Monday, November 9, at Ladysmith Care Community. He is survived by his wife: Corella, 3 sons: Richard Lahr of Belleville, IL., Steven Lahr of Newport News, VA., and Michael Lahr of Lansford, ND. 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. 1brother: Jerry Lahr of Donna, TX. Funeral services […]