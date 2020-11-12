David O. Copas, 74 of Ladysmith, died on Tuesday, November 10, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King. He is survived by his mother: Nancy Copas, 7 siblings: Roger, Susan Petrie, Wayne, Alan, Sarah Ambrose, Paul and Margaret Holzem, 3 children: John, Chan and Chandra, numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation for friends and family of David Copas will be held from 9 AM until 10 AM on Wednesday, November 18 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. A private service will follow for his immediate family and will be officiated by Deacon Craig Voldberg. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon with military honors provided by the Sheldon American Legion.