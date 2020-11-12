mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
DAVID O. COPAS

David O. Copas, 74 of Ladysmith, died on Tuesday, November 10, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King.  He is survived by his mother: Nancy Copas, 7 siblings: Roger, Susan Petrie, Wayne, Alan, Sarah Ambrose, Paul and Margaret Holzem, 3 children: John, Chan and Chandra, numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation for friends and family of David Copas will be held from 9 AM until 10 AM on Wednesday, November 18 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith.  A private service will follow for his immediate family and will be officiated by Deacon Craig Voldberg.  Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon with military honors provided by the Sheldon American Legion.

  • RUSK COUNTY NEWS November 12, 2020
    WLDY WJBL NEWS 11-12-20 We’ll have our eye on a low pressure system moving east across Southern Canada, and an attendant cold front which will drag through the area. The day will start off partly sunny at least and temperatures will rise into the upper 30′s by the early afternoon as an overcast sky slows […]
  • DUANE R. LAHR November 11, 2020
    Duane R. Lahr, 96 of Bruce, passed away on Monday, November 9, at Ladysmith Care Community.  He is survived by his wife: Corella, 3 sons: Richard Lahr of Belleville, IL., Steven Lahr of Newport News, VA., and Michael Lahr of Lansford, ND.  5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.  1brother: Jerry Lahr of Donna, TX. Funeral services […]
  • National Park Service faces $270M wrongful death claim November 13, 2020
    The family of a women’s rights activist from Uganda has filed a more than $270 million wrongful death and personal injury claim against the National Park Service after she was decapitated by an unsecured gate at Utah’s Arches National Park
  • Sen. Lindsey Graham giving $1M to help Georgia's GOP senators November 13, 2020
    Incoming White House chief of staff Ron Klain says President-elect Joe Biden will appoint a “COVID coordinator” who will lead the administration’s pandemic response
