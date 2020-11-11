Ann ” Angel” J. Reynolds, 81 of Weyerhaeuser, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, at Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake. She is survived by 2 daughters: Shirley Schaefer of North Branch, MN., and Laurie Phetteplace of Oakdale, MN. 2 sons: Lonnie Reynolds of Janesville, MN., and David Fromann of Sacremento, CA. 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services for Angel Reynolds will be held at 11 AM on Friday, November 13, at the Weyerhaeuser United Methodist Church with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial will follow in the Village of Weyerhaeuser Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be from 3 PM until 6 PM on Thursday, November 12 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce and again for an hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.