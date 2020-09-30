Yard Sale
Multi family yard sale – Highway 8 next to the fairgrounds, this Friday and Saturday Oct. 2-3 9-4, Households, clothing, toys and collectables.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-30-20 A strong cold front is passing through the Upper Mississippi River Valley. Behind the front northwest winds will be increasing between 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Skies will cloud up again with off and on showers becoming likely in the afternoon thanks to daytime heating. Shower coverage will diminish going into the night, but one or two may still be around with variable clouds and still some breezes. Clouds will continue to be dominant on Thursday as we step into the first day of October! Scattered showers are once again possible during the afternoon, though they will be fewer in number. Highs will only climb to the low 50′s which is more typical of the last days of the month. It may be breezy at times through at least the first half of the day as well. Despite Thursday’s chill, it’s Friday that may end up being the coolest day this week. While rain chances diminish, clouds may have the biggest role in the chilly temperatures. BRUCE – Tuesday morning shortly after 8 AM, a male subject reported to Rusk County Authorities that someone tore up the yard in the Dam area on Dam Road, Bruce. A Rusk County Deputy investigated and spoke with the reporting person who advised sometime over the weekend or early Monday morning someone tore up the lawn near the parking area for the fishing area with their vehicle. The case is under investigation. EXLAND – This (Wednesday) morning at about 3:30, a caller reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that poachers were in the area on Old Murry Road near Exland. According to the report, the caller heard a truck go by around 3 AM and then heard a gunshot. When he drove down the road he found a puddle of blood in the roadway. A Rusk County Deputy responded to the scene. The complainant advised this poaching incident happens approximately once per year. The deputy saw a pool of blood, which led into the ditchline approximately 30 feet off the roadway. The caller did not get a description of the vehicle but stated it was a pickup truck. The case is under investigation. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – Chippewa County health officials have updated their COVID-19 numbers. Risk level for the county is still high, according to the Department of Public Health. 584 positive, 182 increase this week 102 cases are considered active 482 people have ever been released from isolation 27 teachers and students have tested positive 25 people have ever been hospitalized, currently the county has five people in the hospital 245 cases over the age of 40 340 cases under the age of 40 who have tested positive. Cadott School District officials say they are modifying homecoming events to make sure the students can still celebrate and be safe. When asked about the increase of cases, roughly 100 new confirmed cases in a week, health officials say it is worrying. September 30, 2020
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-29-20 The pattern for the remainder of this work week will be dominated by a large upper trough over the north-central states and Great Lakes region. States underneath this trough, like Wisconsin, will be in for a very cool stretch with below average temperatures. In addition, this pocket of colder air in the upper levels will lead to plenty of cloud cover and the development of scattered showers, especially from daytime heating and in association with any surface disturbances dropping down from the northwest. Today will come with the a few afternoon showers. Clouds will have the upper hand, while some moments of sunshine will be found, especially later this afternoon. Temperatures may make a run for 60 in the afternoon with more breezy west winds. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported 1 new positive COVID-19 case in Rusk County Monday. The total positive cases is at 65, with 17 active cases and 48 recovered cases. There are now 2,416 negative results and no currently hospitalized cases in the county. LADYSMITH – Monday afternoon at about 1:30, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a two vehicle accident on Highway 8 near Photio Road, Ladysmith. Rusk County Deputies, the Ladysmith and Bruce Ambulances, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Ladysmith Fire Department were called to the scene. The Wisconsin State Patrol handled the investigation. According to their report, a vehicle driven by Rebecca Calkins, 56, of Glen Flora and a second vehicle driven by Kathleen Noel, 38, from Conrath, were both West bound on Highway 8. Calkins reportedly pulled over onto the shoulder of the road and looked for other vehicles but did not see any. She attempted to make a u-turn to go East on Highway 8 and pulled out in front of noel who struck calkins vehicle. Noel stated she attempted to break and went into the other lane but could not avoid the collision. No injuries were reported and no other information was available. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – As Northeast Wisconsin continues to see growing numbers of coronavirus cases, a local emergency room doctor about just how dire the situation is in the community. Dr. Paul Casey, the Medical Director of the Emergency Department at Bellin Hospital, took his concerns to Facebook, hoping the public plea would help the community understand the seriousness of the spread right now. Because of privacy laws like HIPPA, health care professionals are always so careful about not speaking out about patients or situations within their healthcare system, but as the number of coronavirus cases continue to trend upwards, with no end in sight, one local emergency room physician has had enough. “I can’t speak to other areas in the state, but in Brown County we’re in deep trouble,” says Dr. Paul Casey. He’s been the Medical Director of Bellin Hospital’s Emergency Department for the past 16 years. What he’s seen lately, with regard to the number of COVID patients at his hospital, as well as others in the area, led him to speak out. According to Dr. Casey, “Over the last three weeks we have a had a remarkable surge in COVID patients after being down to one inpatient in the first part of June.” (AP) – The NFL says the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings are suspending in-person activities after the Titans had three players test positive for the coronavirus, along with five other personnel. The league said Tuesday that both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the players’ union, including their infectious disease experts, on tracing contacts, more testing and monitoring developments. The Titans (3-0) are scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0) on Sunday, and the NFL says all decisions will be made with health and safety the primary consideration. The Titans first announced Tuesday morning that they would be working remotely “out of an abundance of caution” after several test results came back positive. They beat the Vikings in Minnesota 31-30 on Sunday without outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen after a test result Saturday. Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that Bowen was not with the team. Rookie offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list for the Titans since Sept. 6. CLEVELAND (WQOW) – President Donald Trump and Democratic foe Joe Biden will take the debate stage together for the first time in the 2020 election cycle. The debate will begin at 8 p.m. CT and will be moderated by Fox News’ Chris Wallace. It will last 90 minutes without commercial interruption. The night will consist of six 15-minute segments with the following topics; the Trump and Biden records, the Supreme Court, COVID-19, the economy, race and violence and the integrity of the election. ABC News will have three hours of coverage beginning at 7 p.m. CT. We will have a recap immediately following on WQOW News 18 at 10. NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of schoolteachers will receive $500 grants from author James Patterson to help students build reading skills, especially as schools struggle to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic. “Whether students are learning virtually at home or in the classroom, the importance of keeping them reading cannot be underscored enough,” Patterson said in a statement Tuesday. “Reading teaches kids empathy, gives them an escape when they most need it, helps them grapple with harsh realities, and perhaps most importantly, will remind them that they are not alone — even if they’re unable to see their teachers, classmates and friends in-person,” he said. The grant program is administered by Patterson and by Scholastic Book Clubs, which will provide teachers 500 club points to go with the $500 from Patterson. Out of more than 100,000 applicants, 5,000 teachers will receive grants and club points. Tuesday’s announcement marks the sixth installment in the Patterson Partnership for building home and school libraries. Patterson, one of the world’s best-selling novelists, has given more than $11 million to teachers, along with millions he has given to bookstores, libraries and literacy organizations. September 29, 2020