WLDY WJBL NEWS MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released information on fall student counts and school district revenue limits for the 2020-2021 school year. Wisconsin school districts, independent charter schools, and private school parental choice programs reported overall slowdowns or declines in enrollment, particularly in 4K. Districts a;so reported summer school participation declined by more than half between 2019-2020. The data published is unaudited and is based off of enrollment counts performed on Sept. 18, 2020, the third Friday of September, and reported to the DPI. Wisconsin’s total school district headcount for the third Friday of September 2020 was 818,922, a decline of 3% from September 2019. In comparison, from 2018 to 2019, there was a decline of 0.4%. The September 2020 district headcount was led by a decline of 15.8% in 4K and preschool special education. The Department of Public Instruction today posted state general school aids school districts will receive during the current school year. The enrollment numbers are used to determine the dollar amounts to be deducted or withheld from school districts’ aid payments to fund state parental choice programs. General school aids are the largest form of state support for PK-12 schools in Wisconsin, and are based on prior year data. Aid amounts for school districts in our area include Ladysmith – $6,641,539 Up $19,560 Flambeau $4,105,429 Down $176,204 Bruce $2,654,079 UP $304,778 Lake Holcombe $146,803 Down $25,954 Winter $57,913 Down $10,239 Of 421 districts, 297 will receive more aid than last year (71 percent); 119 will receive less (28 percent).
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-15-20 A prominent upper trough that will really do the job in keeping us colder than average. The trough will deepen over the north-central states as Canadian air takes over today. We will fail to even reach 50 degrees this afternoon. A strong northerly flow of air will add to the chill as wind will blow at a steady 15 mph throughout the day. The one piece of good news is that the sun will be with us throughout the entire day, but that also goes to show just how strong this northerly flow is as it counters our normal warming. Clear skies will open up the opportunity for temps to drop below freezing overnight and with some clouds moving into the area late, we may see a few flurries late tonight and Friday morning. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported 1 new positive case Wednesday in Rusk County. There are now 103 total positive cases, 35 active cases and 67 recovered cases. Currently there are no hospitalized cases in the county. WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden’s presidential campaign said Thursday that vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will suspend in-person events until Monday after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for coronavirus. The campaign said Biden had no exposure, though he and Harris spent several hours campaigning together in Arizona on Oct. 8. Harris had been scheduled to travel Thursday to North Carolina for events encouraging voters to cast early ballots. The campaign told reporters Thursday morning that Harris’ communications director and a flight crew member tested positive after a recent campaign trip. Campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said “neither of these individuals had any contact with Vice President Biden, with Sen. Harris or any other staff member since testing positive or in the 48-hour period prior to their positive test results.” But O’Malley Dillon said Harris would suspend travel for several days “out of an abundance of caution.” WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday set an Oct. 22 vote on Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination as Republicans race to confirm President Donald Trump’s pick before the Nov. 3 election. The session is without Barrett after two long days of public testimony in which she stressed that she would be her own judge and sought to create distance between herself and past positions critical of abortion, the Affordable Care Act and other issues. Her confirmation to take the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg seems inevitable, as even some Senate Democrats acknowledged. Sen, Lindsey Graham pushed past Democratic objections to set the panel’s Oct. 22 vote on recommending her confirmation even before final witnesses testify before and against her nomination. The committee set the vote for next week. HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service agreed Wednesday to reverse changes that slowed mail service nationwide, settling a lawsuit filed by Montana Gov. Steve Bullock during a pandemic that is expected to force many more people to vote by mail. The lawsuit filed against Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and the U.S. Postal Service on Sept. 9 argued changes implemented in June harmed access to mail services in Montana, resulting in delayed delivery of medical prescriptions, payments, and job applications, and impeding the ability of Montana residents to vote by mail. The postal service agreed to reverse all changes, which included reduced retail hours, removal of collection boxes and mail sorting machines, closure or consolidation of mail processing facilities, restriction of late or extra trips for timely mail delivery, and banning or restricting overtime. The agreement also requires the Postal Service to prioritize election mail. October 15, 2020
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-13-20 Behind a cold front look for lots of sunshine today. West to northwest winds will increase again 15-20 mph with highs reaching the low 60′s. The fast flow will continue, with yet another system sliding through the Northern Plains and into the state on Wednesday. Clouds will increase out ahead of this system, making for a mainly cloudy sky during the day. Low pressure is forecast to track over the northern half of Wisconsin, where the best rain chances will pass, though we will still have a chance to see a few showers in the Chippewa Valley. Another breezy day is likely with highs around 60. Much cooler air will be arriving behind this departing system, making for a chilly finish to the work week with colder days and nights. An upper trough will deepen over the north-central states as Canadian air takes over. We will already begin to feel the changes by Thursday with afternoon highs only around 50, about 10 degrees below average. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Monday 16 new positive COVID-19 cases in the county. The total positive cases is up to 102, there are 35 active cases and 66 recovered cases. There are no currently Hospitalized cases in Rusk County. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Department of Public Health is alerting the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at the following Rusk County location. At the Ladysmith Motel & Suites from October 7-10. We recommend if you were at this establishment during the provided timeframes and are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 that you contact a healthcare provider to be tested. The potential exposure means that an individual or individuals that tested positive for COVID-19 were at the location on the times given, and you may have been exposed. Symptoms may develop 2-14 days after exposure. Stay home until 14 days after last exposure and self monitor for symptoms. LADYSMITH – This (Tuesday) morning at about 2:40, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call advising a male subject was sitting out in the front yard at a residence on East 6th Street South with no clothing on. Rusk County deputies and Ladysmith Police responded to the scene. Rusk County received a call about an hour later from a female subject advising the person went back into the reporting person’s house. The caller stated that the homeowners do not want the person in there home. Just after 5 AM, authorities were back at the location and according to the police log, a deputy was with two subjects while other officers conducted interviews and searches. Two subjects, Marie J. Bentley, 29 and Zachery R. Bowen, 31, were arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine Paraphernalia. The case is under investigation. Eau Claire (WQOW) – An Eau Claire man charged last year with having sexual contact with a child now faces charges of raping a different girl. Maxwell Munz, 19, is accused of taking a 14 year old girl for a ride in his car, going to an Eau Claire parking ramp, engaging the child locks on the car doors, and forcing himself on her. The girl said it happened in January 2019. In May of 2019 Munz was charged with having sexual contact with a 15 year old girl. That charge was dropped in September 2020 after he successfully completed terms of an agreement with prosecutors. Munz is due in court on the new charge on November 18. October 13, 2020