WLDY WJBL NEWS MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released information on fall student counts and school district revenue limits for the 2020-2021 school year. Wisconsin school districts, independent charter schools, and private school parental choice programs reported overall slowdowns or declines in enrollment, particularly in 4K. Districts a;so reported summer school participation declined by more than half between 2019-2020. The data published is unaudited and is based off of enrollment counts performed on Sept. 18, 2020, the third Friday of September, and reported to the DPI. Wisconsin’s total school district headcount for the third Friday of September 2020 was 818,922, a decline of 3% from September 2019. In comparison, from 2018 to 2019, there was a decline of 0.4%. The September 2020 district headcount was led by a decline of 15.8% in 4K and preschool special education. The Department of Public Instruction today posted state general school aids school districts will receive during the current school year.  The enrollment numbers are used to determine the dollar amounts to be deducted or withheld from school districts’ aid payments to fund state parental choice programs. General school aids are the largest form of state support for PK-12 schools in Wisconsin, and are based on prior year data. Aid amounts for school districts in our area include Ladysmith – $6,641,539 Up $19,560 Flambeau $4,105,429 Down $176,204 Bruce $2,654,079 UP $304,778 Lake Holcombe $146,803 Down $25,954 Winter $57,913 Down $10,239 Of 421 districts, 297 will receive more aid than last year (71 percent); 119 will receive less (28 percent).

