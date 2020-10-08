WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-9-20 Temperatures have been above average all week long but the warmest day comes today on strengthening south and southwest winds. They will increase to 12-20 mph with gusts of 25-30 mph likely. Warmer air to our southwest will surge into the state, and may bring the first 80 degree temperatures Eau Claire has seen in October since 2015. The record for October 9th in Eau Claire is 81°, most recently set in 2011 and we will likely come close. The next cold front will be on our doorstep this evening, passing through and dropping south by Saturday morning. It will slide through dry, shifting winds and bringing some cooler air back for this weekend. A high pressure system will be located to our north, moving to the east through the weekend and keeping our weather pleasant and dry. Saturday will be the cooler of the two weekend days with a north and northeast wind, before shifting to the southeast on Sunday as the high moves further away. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Thursday 8 new positive COVID-19 cases in the county. There are now 86 total positive cases, 21 active cases and 64 recovered cases. There are 2,551 negative results and no currently hospitalized cases in the county. LADYSMITH – This (Friday) morning at about 6:35 AM, a Ladysmith Officer responded to the 800 block of Miner Avenue East, in regards to a report of a power pole on fire. Upon arrival, the Officer observed the power pole wasn’t on fire, however, the line would spark at times when pulled by the tree branches/wind gusts. The Ladysmith Fire Department was called and remained on scene for Excel Energy’s arrival. LADYSMITH – Shortly after 10 PM Thursday, a caller advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that a Gray 4 door vehicle, likely an impact, was at his property and drove off South on County Highway G. Thr caller found 1 sign and 3 flags missing and an empty case of beer left. He advised that this is the third time it has happened. After an investigation a Rusk County deputy advised wooden sign, three Trump flags were taken. MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Waukesha County judge has extended his order prohibiting Gov. Tony Evers’ administration from releasing the names of businesses with employees who have tested positive for COVID-19. Three business groups, including Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, filed a lawsuit earlier this month seeking to block the administration from releasing the names to media outlets. They argued that releasing the names would blacklist those businesses. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Lloyd Carter issued a five-day stay on the release the day the lawsuit was filed. On Thursday he extended the prohibition until the next hearing in the case on Nov. 30. UPDATE: Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen accused of killing two in Kenosha was back in court on Friday. During the brief hearing, a new court date was set for October 30. CHICAGO (AP) — A 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is due back in court Friday as his attorneys fight efforts to send him to Wisconsin to stand trial on homicide charges. No immediate decision is expected during Friday morning’s scheduled hearing in Lake County, Illinois. At Kyle Rittenhouse’s last court hearing in late September, his attorneys asked for more time to prepare their opposition to his extradition from Illinois. Judge Paul Novak gave them two weeks and said he would then schedule a separate hearing on the issue.
- WLDY WJBL NEWS 10-8-20 This streak of beautiful weather days is not over yet, and in fact will likely extend right through this next weekend. Average highs a week into October are in the low 60′s for the Eau Claire area, but we have been remaining above those numbers all week. Today will be close with highs in the mid 60′s. It will be the first day this week with lighter winds, along with plenty of sunshine from start to finish. High pressure overhead will play a significant role in keeping our weather clear and calm throughout the day. The high will steadily move east as we head into the evening, while the next developing low takes shape in the Northern Plains. A warm front will extend eastward from this system, and may bring a round of clouds into parts of the area Thursday night, while northern locations may also see a quick shower or two. Southwest flow then takes hold, leading to a milder overnight and warmer day Friday. Winds may turn a bit gusty again, and with a mostly sunny sky we will make a run for 80 degrees which would make it the warmest day we’ve seen so far this month. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Wednesday 1 new positive COVID-19 case in the county. The total positive cases are at 78, 14 active cases and 63 recovered cases. There are 2,550 negative results and no currently hospitalized cases in the county. LADYSMITH – Late Wednesday afternoon a Ladysmith Officer met with a male subject in the LEC in reference to a possible theft complaint. The subject stated that three rings and a check book were taken from his truck sometime in the last week. The Officer will make contact with the complainant for more information Thursday. The case is under investigation. LADYSMITH – Wednesday night at 11:30, Ladysmith Police responded to a residence on East 6th Street South for a possible Domestic taking place outside. An Officer made contact with two subjects who stated that the suspect took off prior to the Officers arrival. According to the report, the officer took statements and photos of the phone messages. The suspect attempted to break the subjects van window. The suspect also reportedly threatened the female subject and attempted to stop her from leaving in her vehicle. The officers searched the area for the suspect but were unable to locate him. Charges for Domestic Disorderly Conduct will be sent to the DA’s office. WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump vowed Thursday to skip next week’s debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden after organizers said it would be held virtually because of the president’s COVID-19 diagnosis — more evidence that the race will be defined by the coronavirus despite the White House’s attempts to make it about almost anything else. “I’m not going to do a virtual debate,” Trump told FOX Business anchor Maria Bartiromo, moments after the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates announced the changes. Biden’s campaign insisted its candidate was ready to move forward with the second presidential debate next Thursday in Miami, but the future of the event is now in serious doubt. The commission made the decision unilaterally, citing the need “to protect the health and safety of all involved with the second presidential debate.” A person familiar with the matter said some associated with the production of debate No. 2 raised safety concerns after Trump tested positive for the virus following the first debate last week in Cleveland. October 8, 2020
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-7-20 The remainder of this work week will continue to feature dry weather conditions and plenty of sunshine. We experienced a few showers overnight as a cold front dropped south across the Upper Midwest, setting the stage for this nice weather. Clear skies can be expected after sunrise this morning with more dry air filtering into the state. A high pressure following up this front will lock in the drier, sunnier skies for a couple days. A northwest breeze will develop in the afternoon while temperatures end up a good ten degrees cooler than Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 60′s. The high will be overhead at night and light winds with a clear sky will allow the mercury to drop down into the upper 30′s. Wind flow will start to become southeasterly through Thursday as we get on the backside of the high pressure system but the weather will be nearly identical with more sunshine and highs in the mid 60′s. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Tuesday 2 new positive cases in the county. There are now 77 total positive cases, 13 active cases and 63 recovered cases. 2,533 negative results and no currently hospitalized cases in the county. BRUCE – This (Wednesday) morning at about 8:30, a male subject came to the LEC lobby to speak with a Rusk County Deputy regarding a vehicle theft. According to the police log, the subject advised that someone has his truck in Chicago and is getting tickets with it. He wants to report it as stolen. No other information was available. LADYSMITH – A Ladysmith Officer Tuesday afternoon responded to an address on East Adams Avenue in reference to a traffic accident hit-and-run. According to the report, the City Officer made contact with the male complainant who informed the Officer that the accident had occurred in the Weathershield parking lot when he had gotten off work. The subject stated that he had not know who hit him, but will attempt to find out. Pictures were taken of the damage to his car and the case is under investigation. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – Health officials say the risk level is currently at severe. They added that contact tracing works best with everyday prevention measures, which include wearing a mask, distancing and washing hands. When asked if there were challenges when asking people to isolate and quarantine, health officials said they are starting to see that more often. 699 total positive test results, 115 new cases since last week 159 of those positive cases are considered active, 540 people have been released from isolation 44 teachers or students have tested positive since Sept. 1 33 have ever been hospitalized Seven people are currently in the hospital 314 people are over the age of 40 385 people are under the age of 40 October 7, 2020