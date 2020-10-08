mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-9-20 Temperatures have been above average all week long but the warmest day comes today on strengthening south and southwest winds. They will increase to 12-20 mph with gusts of 25-30 mph likely. Warmer air to our southwest will surge into the state, and may bring the first 80 degree temperatures Eau Claire has seen in October since 2015. The record for October 9th in Eau Claire is 81°, most recently set in 2011 and we will likely come close. The next cold front will be on our doorstep this evening, passing through and dropping south by Saturday morning. It will slide through dry, shifting winds and bringing some cooler air back for this weekend. A high pressure system will be located to our north, moving to the east through the weekend and keeping our weather pleasant and dry. Saturday will be the cooler of the two weekend days with a north and northeast wind, before shifting to the southeast on Sunday as the high moves further away. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Thursday 8 new positive COVID-19 cases in the county. There are now 86 total positive cases, 21 active cases and 64 recovered cases. There are 2,551 negative results and no currently hospitalized cases in the county. LADYSMITH – This (Friday) morning at about 6:35 AM, a Ladysmith Officer responded to the 800 block of Miner Avenue East, in regards to a report of a power pole on fire. Upon arrival, the Officer observed the power pole wasn’t on fire, however, the line would spark at times when pulled by the tree branches/wind gusts. The Ladysmith Fire Department was called and remained on scene for Excel Energy’s arrival. LADYSMITH – Shortly after 10 PM Thursday, a caller advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that a Gray 4 door vehicle, likely an impact, was at his property and drove off South on County Highway G. Thr caller found 1 sign and 3 flags missing and an empty case of beer left. He advised that this is the third time it has happened. After an investigation a Rusk County deputy advised wooden sign, three Trump flags were taken. MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Waukesha County judge has extended his order prohibiting Gov. Tony Evers’ administration from releasing the names of businesses with employees who have tested positive for COVID-19. Three business groups, including Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, filed a lawsuit earlier this month seeking to block the administration from releasing the names to media outlets. They argued that releasing the names would blacklist those businesses. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Lloyd Carter issued a five-day stay on the release the day the lawsuit was filed. On Thursday he extended the prohibition until the next hearing in the case on Nov. 30. UPDATE: Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen accused of killing two in Kenosha was back in court on Friday. During the brief hearing, a new court date was set for October 30. CHICAGO (AP) — A 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is due back in court Friday as his attorneys fight efforts to send him to Wisconsin to stand trial on homicide charges. No immediate decision is expected during Friday morning’s scheduled hearing in Lake County, Illinois. At Kyle Rittenhouse’s last court hearing in late September, his attorneys asked for more time to prepare their opposition to his extradition from Illinois. Judge Paul Novak gave them two weeks and said he would then schedule a separate hearing on the issue.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.