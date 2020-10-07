mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
WLDY WJBL NEWS 10-8-20 This streak of beautiful weather days is not over yet, and in fact will likely extend right through this next weekend. Average highs a week into October are in the low 60′s for the Eau Claire area, but we have been remaining above those numbers all week. Today will be close with highs in the mid 60′s. It will be the first day this week with lighter winds, along with plenty of sunshine from start to finish. High pressure overhead will play a significant role in keeping our weather clear and calm throughout the day. The high will steadily move east as we head into the evening, while the next developing low takes shape in the Northern Plains. A warm front will extend eastward from this system, and may bring a round of clouds into parts of the area Thursday night, while northern locations may also see a quick shower or two. Southwest flow then takes hold, leading to a milder overnight and warmer day Friday. Winds may turn a bit gusty again, and with a mostly sunny sky we will make a run for 80 degrees which would make it the warmest day we’ve seen so far this month. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Wednesday 1 new positive COVID-19 case in the county. The total positive cases are at 78, 14 active cases and 63 recovered cases. There are 2,550 negative results and no currently hospitalized cases in the county. LADYSMITH – Late Wednesday afternoon a Ladysmith Officer met with a male subject in the LEC in reference to a possible theft complaint. The subject stated that three rings and a check book were taken from his truck sometime in the last week. The Officer will make contact with the complainant for more information Thursday. The case is under investigation. LADYSMITH – Wednesday night at 11:30, Ladysmith Police responded to a residence on East 6th Street South for a possible Domestic taking place outside. An Officer made contact with two subjects who stated that the suspect took off prior to the Officers arrival. According to the report, the officer took statements and photos of the phone messages. The suspect attempted to break the subjects van window. The suspect also reportedly threatened the female subject and attempted to stop her from leaving in her vehicle. The officers searched the area for the suspect but were unable to locate him. Charges for Domestic Disorderly Conduct will be sent to the DA’s office. WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump vowed Thursday to skip next week’s debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden after organizers said it would be held virtually because of the president’s COVID-19 diagnosis — more evidence that the race will be defined by the coronavirus despite the White House’s attempts to make it about almost anything else. “I’m not going to do a virtual debate,” Trump told FOX Business anchor Maria Bartiromo, moments after the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates announced the changes. Biden’s campaign insisted its candidate was ready to move forward with the second presidential debate next Thursday in Miami, but the future of the event is now in serious doubt. The commission made the decision unilaterally, citing the need “to protect the health and safety of all involved with the second presidential debate.” A person familiar with the matter said some associated with the production of debate No. 2 raised safety concerns after Trump tested positive for the virus following the first debate last week in Cleveland.

