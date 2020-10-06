WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-7-20 The remainder of this work week will continue to feature dry weather conditions and plenty of sunshine. We experienced a few showers overnight as a cold front dropped south across the Upper Midwest, setting the stage for this nice weather. Clear skies can be expected after sunrise this morning with more dry air filtering into the state. A high pressure following up this front will lock in the drier, sunnier skies for a couple days. A northwest breeze will develop in the afternoon while temperatures end up a good ten degrees cooler than Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 60′s. The high will be overhead at night and light winds with a clear sky will allow the mercury to drop down into the upper 30′s. Wind flow will start to become southeasterly through Thursday as we get on the backside of the high pressure system but the weather will be nearly identical with more sunshine and highs in the mid 60′s. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Tuesday 2 new positive cases in the county. There are now 77 total positive cases, 13 active cases and 63 recovered cases. 2,533 negative results and no currently hospitalized cases in the county. BRUCE – This (Wednesday) morning at about 8:30, a male subject came to the LEC lobby to speak with a Rusk County Deputy regarding a vehicle theft. According to the police log, the subject advised that someone has his truck in Chicago and is getting tickets with it. He wants to report it as stolen. No other information was available. LADYSMITH – A Ladysmith Officer Tuesday afternoon responded to an address on East Adams Avenue in reference to a traffic accident hit-and-run. According to the report, the City Officer made contact with the male complainant who informed the Officer that the accident had occurred in the Weathershield parking lot when he had gotten off work. The subject stated that he had not know who hit him, but will attempt to find out. Pictures were taken of the damage to his car and the case is under investigation. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – Health officials say the risk level is currently at severe. They added that contact tracing works best with everyday prevention measures, which include wearing a mask, distancing and washing hands. When asked if there were challenges when asking people to isolate and quarantine, health officials said they are starting to see that more often. 699 total positive test results, 115 new cases since last week 159 of those positive cases are considered active, 540 people have been released from isolation 44 teachers or students have tested positive since Sept. 1 33 have ever been hospitalized Seven people are currently in the hospital 314 people are over the age of 40 385 people are under the age of 40
- Frannie L. Gryga October 6, 2020Frannie L. Gryga, 63 of Ladysmith, died on September 7, at Care & Rehab – Ladysmith. She is survived by her 3 children: Justin Dent of Ladysmith, Daren Dent of Chetek and Selah Geneman of Chetek, 4 grandchildren, 1 brother: Elmer Thorpe of Altoona, 3 sisters: Ginny Campbell of DePere, Barbie Mabie of Kennan and […]
- Sally L. Martindale October 6, 2020Sally L. Martindale, 70 of Bruce, died Saturday, October 3, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. Survivors include three sons: Keith Jennings of Garland, Texas, Jay Jennings of Black River Falls, WI., Scott Jennings of Hatley, WI. 1 grandson, 2 step-children: Mathew & Heather Martindale and Meagan Stroble, 4 brothers: Herbert Stone of Bruce, John Stone of Hot […]