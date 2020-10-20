Raphie Christman, 93 of Tony, died Sunday, October 18 at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. He is survived by a son: Metz of Bruce, Daughter: Renae of Chippewa Falls, 6 Grandchildren, 9 Great-Grandchildren, 5 Great-Great-Grandchildren, Brother: Jack Christman of Bruce, Sister: Yvonne Root of Ladysmith. A memorial mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, October […]