WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-20-20 Barron, WI Chippewa, WI Dunn, WI Eau Claire, WI Polk, WI Rusk, WI …WIDESPREAD SNOW EXPECTED TODAY… .Snow will develop and move from west to east across the area today. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the area north of I-90 for widespread snowfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches. Locally higher amounts are possible, particularly along and just south of the I-94 corridor. The afternoon commute will be impacted, so plan for additional travel time. Mixed precipitation, including freezing drizzle, is possible toward the end of the event this evening, and near I-90 where a mixture with rain is more likely. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY… * WHAT…Wet snow expected, along with a brief period of mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN…From 1 PM Tuesday to 1 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Monday, 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Rusk County. There are now 153 total positive cases in Rusk County, 70 active cases and 82 recovered cases. There are currently 2 hospitalized cases reported in the county. LADYSMITH – Shortly after 12 midnight this(Tuesday) morning, a Rusk County Deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 8 and Bell School Road West of Ladysmith. According to the police log, a search of the vehicle was conducted. The K-9 was deployed and there was an alert. A subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) – A Minnesota man is accused of driving a UTV under the influence and crashing into an ATV which left a man dead. Brennon Plaisted, 28, of Isanti, Minnesota is charged in Rusk County Court with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle. According to the criminal complaint: On September 14, 2019, Plaisted was driving a UTV in a group on County Highway B in the town of Richland when the crash happened. One person was killed and another was injured. Deputies said Plaisted’s eyes were red and his speech was slurred. Plaisted told authorities because his rearview mirror wasn’t secured he would occasionally turn around to make sure the group was following. He said he saw the ATV behind him swerve toward the ditch. He said he turned around and saw one of the victims lying in the ditch so he started CPR. When asked about damage to the ATV, Plaisted said it was from previous “bumping and grinding” while driving on the trails. Plaisted said he had not consumed alcohol in four or five hours and he had only had a couple of beers. A DNR warden said Plaisted failed a breath test and field sobriety tests. A crash witness said the UTV and ATV were side by side when he saw the ATV flip. The following day Plaisted was interviewed in the jail where he admitted to having 10 drinks prior to the crash. A blood sample taken after the crash came back at 0.329. An autopsy on the deceased victim showed a traumatic injury to the brainstem and spinal cord and blunt force trauma to the head. The other injured person suffered a concussion. A DNR warden who specializes in crash reconstruction determined the UTV and ATV were side by side when the two collided. The warden said the ATV went into the ditch and rolled. Both people on the ATV were thrown from it. If convicted on both counts, Plaisted could spend the next 37 years in prison. MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – An effort to recall Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers regarding his handling of the COVID-19, as well as the riots in Kenosha, might be moving forward. The petition drive to recall Governor Evers, which has been going on during the presidential campaign season, has quietly gained some momentum. Petition organizers tell Action 2 News they have already collected the minimum number of signatures ahead of next week’s deadline. However, a report by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel states a recall organizer has suggested in Facebook posts that she is misleading various news outlets. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Misty Polewczynski wrote “I’m going to do an interview this afternoon and will probably make up some crap to tell them” in an exchange on Facebook about who should run against Evers. The report also states Polewczynski was convicted of forgery, writing a worthless check and bail jumping 15 years ago, and launched the recall effort in August. If there are enough signatures, and they are all verified, we’re now learning how this could play out if the signatures on the petition are verified. “I don’t think we’ve had very good decisions being made at the executive level in our state and a lot of freedoms have been infringed upon,” said Nick Kind, the Recall Evers group leader. Kind is one of other group leaders behind the effort, which started in late August. The recall effort has until October 27th to collect and submit, more than 668,000 valid signatures. That number matches 25% of the votes cast in the 2018 election.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-21-20 The snow is over, but not before breaking every snowfall record for October. Eau Claire stands at 6.9″ which is the most we have ever picked up in a single day and enough to break the monthly record as well! We can also expect another well below average day with highs staying in the 30′s. The next round of precipitation will already be gathering to our south as a warm front develops and begins lifting to the north. Showers will begin to move up into the southern part of the state at night, arriving in our area Thursday morning. This front will also bring a push of milder air, allowing temperatures to climb back into the 40′s. Low pressure will strengthen as the warm front presses northward, but now appears to track just to our east. This will keep us on the cooler side of the storm, while southern parts of Wisconsin may climb into the 70′s! A few stray thunderstorms may also be found within some of the rain as it carries into at least part of Thursday night. RUSK COUNTY – Here in Ladysmith at our WLDY-WJBL Studios we received about 5 inches of the heavy wet snow. According to the Rusk County Police log, people need to learn again winter driving habits as a number of accidents and slide ins were reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. At about 4:16 PM Tuesday, Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a White car in the ditch on Highway 27 and County Highway P South of Ladysmith. According to the report, the car went into the ditch hard and way into the ditch. Rusk County Deputies, Ladysmith ambulance and Ladysmith Fire Department responded to the scene. The driver of the vehicle was reportedly not hurt. Very little damage reported to the vehicle. RUSK COUNTY – Just a few minutes later, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an accident on Highway 27 and Doughty Road West, Ladysmith. Rusk County Deputies, Ladysmith ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department went to the scene. According to the report, the driver was OK. The vehicle was in the ditch and was removed by a wrecker. CONRATH – At about 9:50 Tuesday night, a caller reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that he slid into the ditch on County Highway G and County Highway I near Conrath and hit a powerline. The caller advised he was not injured, but there were some power lines down in the area. Excel Energy was contacted. N other information was available. A number of other slide ins were reported but no injuries were reported according to the police log. LADYSMITH – A Ladysmith Officer responded Tuesday afternoon at about 5 PM to a location on West 2nd Street South on a report of a hit and run. Upon arrival the Officer spoke with a witness who advised that a dark Blue truck had struck the vehicle in front of them almost head on. The truck had appeared to have lost control sliding off of the corner striking the drivers side of a White in color Sedan. The driver was not injured. The driver advised that she tried to get over as far as she could but the truck had still struck her. After the collision the truck stopped a little ways up the road but then took off West bound on Fritz Avenue. The Officer attempted to locate the offender vehicle but the vehicle was not located. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Tuesday no new positive cases in Rusk County. There are 153 positive cases, 60 active cases and 92 recovered cases. There are now 2 currently hospitalized cases in the county. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – Health officials urge people to sign up for a flu shot this year. There are currently a total of 1,130 positive tests, 367 are those are considered active. Since Sept. 1, 93 teachers or students have tested positive. Five new COVID-19 related deaths since last meeting, all of those were aged 55-95 year old, some had underlying conditions, some did not. Risk level in the county is still at severe. When asked about any future restrictions in the county as cases continue to rise, they said they ask people to follow the already existing recommendations. They added that at this time they do not plan on adding any other restrictions. MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) – No one was hurt after a plane skidded off the runway late Tuesday at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee. The American Eagle flight from Chicago O’Hare Airport got stuck in the snow while trying to land, according to Central Wisconsin Airport manager Brian Grefe. One passenger from Rothschild says it wasn’t a rough landing and they only realized what had happened when they looked out the window. “I did have a window seat, looked out the window and said to my husband, ‘Uh, I don’t think we’re on the runway.’” said Chris Litrenta, a passenger from Rothschild. “Eventually, the captain came on and said they thought the braking system would be alright but there was more snow than they’d expected.” Litrenta says they had to wait on the plane for about 90 minutes before they were shuttled back to the terminal. As of early Wednesday, NewsChannel 7 is still waiting to hear from the airport on how soon the plane will be removed and whether any future flights will be affected. October 21, 2020
- Cynthia M. “Cindy” Moore October 21, 2020Cynthia M. “Cindy” Moore, 66 of Chetek, died on Monday, October 19, at Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake. She is survived by 1 daughter: Stacy Batten of Colorado Springs, CO., her mother: Helen Moore of Ladysmith, 2 brothers: John Moore of Tony and Dick Moore of Ladysmith, 2 sisters: Dasrlene Root of Naples, FL. and Barb […]