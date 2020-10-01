WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-2-20 Despite the chilly start, wind will be much lighter and more sun will enter the mix during the day. This will all come as a quick-moving high pressure system asserts itself overhead. Highs are still expected to end up in the upper 40s and low 50s however, as the airmass is still fairly cold. The upper trough responsible for colder than average weather will stick around for a few days as well, significantly impacting much of the Great Lakes region through the weekend. Clouds will build overnight as high pressure moves east and a weak low approaches from the west. Temps are expected to reach the 30′s once again. On Saturday this low pressure system will move in and this will get us into more clouds and perhaps a couple light showers during the day. Temps will remain somewhat flat and are likely to stay in the upper 40′s in Eau Claire. The low appears to be moving quicker than expected however, and should not have an impact on Sunday’s weather. However, this means temperatures may drop into the low 30′s overnight as skies clear. The good news is that not much will change on Sunday either. Mostly sunny skies can be expected through the day as a new high pressure system shows up from the west. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Thursday there were 69 total positive COVID-19 cases in the county, 12 active cases and 56 recovered cases. There are no currently hospitalized cases in the county. LADYSMITH – Ladysmith Police and a Rusk County Deputy responded early this (Friday) morning to an address on East 10th Street South on a report from two females that Jeffery Scott Drew, 49, was in the residence and had been damaging things inside the home. The females locked themselves in the bathroom and believed that Drew had gotten his hands on a firearm. According to the police log, both females advised that Drew had been abusive verbally and yelled at both of them. It was also explained by the females that Drew had threatened them with a knife. Both females exited the residence and were secured in a squad car. Drew came out a short time later. All parties involved were talked to about this incident. Drew was arrested for Disorderly Conduct. LADYSMITH – Thursday morning at about 10:30, The Rusk County Dispatch received a call from Dunn Paper on Worden Avenue East that there was smoke in the building. The Ladysmith Fire Department and the Ladysmith Ambulance responded to the scene. Little information was available, but there was heavy smoke in the basement. The Fire Department was at the scene for about 1 hour. WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is experiencing “mild symptoms” of COVID-19 after revealing early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, a stunning announcement that plunged the country deeper into uncertainty just a month before the presidential election. Trump, who has spent much of the year downplaying the threat of a virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans, said he and Mrs. Trump were quarantining. The White House physician said the president was expected to continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” while recovering. A White House official said Friday morning that the president was experiencing mild symptoms but was working from the White House residence. Trump’s diagnosis was sure to have a destabilizing effect in Washington and around the world, raising questions about how far the virus had spread through the highest levels of the U.S. government. Hours before Trump announced he had contracted the virus, the White House said a top aide who had traveled with him during the week had tested positive. (Associated Press) – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has been tested for the coronavirus in the wake of President Donald Trump’s infection and is awaiting results. That’s according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share internal discussions. Biden was on the debate stage with Trump for more than 90 minutes earlier in the week. It’s unclear if Biden will appear at his scheduled campaign events later in the day. The Democrat’s campaign is expected to announce the results of Biden’s test and his travel plans later Friday. WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump testing positive for the coronavirus (all times EDT): 8:10 a.m. Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for COVID-19 Friday morning, hours after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with the coronavirus. Spokesman Devin O’Malley says Pence “remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.” Pence is tested every day for the virus, O’Malley confirmed. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – Ten charges of possessing child pornography were filed today against an Eau Claire man. 34-year-old Derek M. Demars had an initial appearance in Eau Claire County court on Thursday. Attorneys for the state had asked for a $10,000 cash bond, but a judge ordered the cash amount set at $2,000. In a complaint filed Thursday, detectives started investigating the case in late-February. Through multiple email addresses and records tied to a vehicle crash this June, authorities were led to Demars. A search warrant was served on Wednesday and Demars was taken into custody. Demars is currently being held in the Eau Claire County jail and his next hearing is set for Oct. 6.
- Yard Sale October 1, 2020Multi family yard sale – Highway 8 next to the fairgrounds, this Friday and Saturday Oct. 2-3 9-4, Households, clothing, toys and collectables.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-1-20 Yet another cold front to our north will drop into the Upper Midwest today, reinforcing the cooler air that arrived earlier in the week. A few showers are possible behind this front during the day. However, dryer conditions will greatly diminish the frequency and intensity of rain. A breezy northerly wind will dominate much of the day again with mostly cloudy conditions present until the early evening. Temperatures will only rise into the low 50s. As skies clear into Friday, temperatures will fall off into the upper 20s and low 30s. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the Eau Claire area late tonight. The good news is that wind will become lighter and more sun will enter the mix as high pressure asserts itself overhead. Highs are still expected to end up around 50 however, as the airmass overhead will be fairly cold. The trough responsible for colder than average weather will stick around for a few days as well, significantly impacting much of the Great Lakes region. On Saturday a weak low pressure system will approach from the west and this may get us into more clouds and perhaps a couple showers during the day. Temps will once again not fluctuate too much and remain capped around 50 degrees. The low will not make a speedy getaway unfortunately and may keep clouds around for part of Sunday. GLEN FLORA – Wednesday morning at about 10 AM, Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a 1 semi-rollover, on Cutoff Road near Glen Flora. The driver is reporting no injuries. A Rusk County Deputy, Ladysmith Ambulance and the Hawkins Fire Department responded to the scene. According to the report, the semi-tractor with loaded log trailer was West bound on Cut Off Road when he suffered a mechanical issue with the steering causing the semi to pull left. The semi entered the left ditch and overturned due to the soft material and a drop from the road surface. The semi operator and lone occupant declared no injury. The vehicle did sustain damage rendering it not operable. LADYSMITH – Wednesday evening at about 6:15, a caller advised that he heard a vehicle drive off the roadway into the ditch near his property on Kroll Road, Ladysmith inciting some damage to his yard and tearing off the guide line of the electrical pole. The caller thinks the vehicle sustained heavy damage and was surprised that it was already gone by the time he looked. Jump River Electric was contacted. A Rusk County Deputy patrolled the area, the vehicle was not found and no paint was transferred. October 1, 2020