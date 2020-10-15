mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-16-20 A northwest flow across the northern tier of the United States continues to allow cold Canadian air to plunge southward into the northern central United States. Temperatures today will be running about 10 to 12 degrees below average with highs only reaching the mid to upper 40s. A weak disturbance may produce a few sprinkles and flurries. Another quick moving low pressure system will be diving into the Upper Midwest overnight into Saturday morning, bringing clouds and light precipitation along with it. Given that low temperatures are going to be around freezing across the Chippewa Valley, there is a decent chance that the morning will start off with a bit of wet snow. This will transition to rain pretty quickly before moving away, but in our northern counties, up to an inch may accumulate in places before any changeover and melting occurs. Central Wisconsin (WAOW) — Scattered snow showers moved through the area overnight with some viewers north of Marathon county seeing around a half inch, enough to cover the ground. Viewers from Iron, Ashland, Lincoln, Price, Langlade, and Vilas counties sent in pictures showing the first touch of Winter RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Thursday 6 new positive cases in Rusk County. There are now 109 total positive cases in Rusk County, 39 active cases and 69 recovered cases. There are no currently hospitalized cases in the county. LADYSMITH – Thursday morning at about 12:30, a Ladysmith Officer initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle as the driver, Zackary A. Noel, 23, was operating while revoked. After further investigation, the Officer issued citations to Noel for Criminal OAR, Operating a motor vehicle W/O Insurance, and unauthorized Display of vehicle registration. Noel will be referred to the D.A for criminal OAR and 2 counts of Misd. Bail Jumping. WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged a Wisconsin Dells man Thursday for allegedly participating in the plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Brian Higgins, 51, was charged with material support in an act of terrorism, which is a 20-year felony. He was arrested Thursday in Wisconsin and will be extradited to Michigan to be arraigned in Antrim County, Michigan. The court dates have not been scheduled yet. The attorney general alleges that Higgins assisted in the plan to kidnap Gov. Whitmer from her vacation home. The office also charged seven other men after executing multiple search and arrest warrants Oct. 7 in a joint operation with the US Attorneys of the Eastern and Western districts of Michigan, the FBI and Michigan State Police. Nessel filed a total of 20 charges against the eight people who were known to be members of the militia group Wolverine Watchman, or are associates of the group. There were an additional six people federally charged, as well. The affidavit alleges that the FBI became aware in early 2020 of groups of people in several states that were discussing a violent overthrow of the government and law enforcement entities. These groups then reportedly united and agreed to take violent actions on government organizations that they believed were violating the U.S. Constitution. The affidavit continued, reporting that Higgins aided the group in physical surveillance of the governor’s vacation home. On one night of surveillance, Higgins allegedly used night-vision goggles for surveillance and mounted a digital dash camera on his vehicle to record surveillance of Gov. Whitmer’s home. Higgins is currently being held in the Columbia County Jail on an out of county warrant. MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin’s attorney general says the problems at indigenous communities have been largely ignored by the legislature. “I don’t want to wait any longer to move forward, that’s why we didn’t want to wait for another legislative session to hope that legislation might pass,” Josh Kaul said on Thursday. He announced on Thursday morning members of the state’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force, which includes one person from each tribal nation. As Action 2 News first reported in July, Kaul’s office launched the group shortly after 22-year-old Menominee woman Katelyn Kelley disappeared. Kaul stressed the need for a database to track these type of cases. “There isn’t great data collection on this issue and that’s because it hasn’t been examined through the lens specifically of missing and murdered woman in indigenous communities,” Kaul said. Councilwoman Jennifer Webster of Oneida Nation is on the task force and said she doesn’t know why Native American women are targeted. “[We need to bring] together those tribes, so that we can put together some type of frame work for data collection,” Councilwoman Webster said. “Right now, Wisconsin has no data collection for our officers to tap into for missing or murdered indigenous women.” (AP) – More than 17 million Americans have already cast ballots in the 2020 election, a record-shattering avalanche of early votes driven both by Democratic enthusiasm and a pandemic that has transformed the way the nation votes. The total represents 12% of all the votes cast in the 2016 presidential election, even as eight states are not yet reporting their totals and voters still have more than two weeks to cast ballots. Americans’ rush to vote is leading election experts to predict that a record 150 million votes may be cast and turnout rates could be higher than in any presidential election since 1908. “It’s crazy,” said Michael McDonald, a University of Florida political scientist who has long tracked voting for his site ElectProject.org. McDonald’s analysis shows roughly 10 times as many people have voted compared with this point in 2016. “We can be certain this will be a high-turnout election,” McDonald said. So far the turnout has been lopsided, with Democrats outvoting Republicans by a 2-1 ratio in the 42 states included in The Associated Press count. Republicans have been bracing themselves for this early Democratic advantage for months, as they’ve watched President Donald Trump rail against mail-in ballots and raise unfounded worries about fraud. Polling, and now early voting, suggest the rhetoric has turned his party’s rank and file away from a method of voting that, traditionally, they dominated in the weeks before Election Day.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.