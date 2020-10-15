WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-16-20 A northwest flow across the northern tier of the United States continues to allow cold Canadian air to plunge southward into the northern central United States. Temperatures today will be running about 10 to 12 degrees below average with highs only reaching the mid to upper 40s. A weak disturbance may produce a few sprinkles and flurries. Another quick moving low pressure system will be diving into the Upper Midwest overnight into Saturday morning, bringing clouds and light precipitation along with it. Given that low temperatures are going to be around freezing across the Chippewa Valley, there is a decent chance that the morning will start off with a bit of wet snow. This will transition to rain pretty quickly before moving away, but in our northern counties, up to an inch may accumulate in places before any changeover and melting occurs. Central Wisconsin (WAOW) — Scattered snow showers moved through the area overnight with some viewers north of Marathon county seeing around a half inch, enough to cover the ground. Viewers from Iron, Ashland, Lincoln, Price, Langlade, and Vilas counties sent in pictures showing the first touch of Winter RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Thursday 6 new positive cases in Rusk County. There are now 109 total positive cases in Rusk County, 39 active cases and 69 recovered cases. There are no currently hospitalized cases in the county. LADYSMITH – Thursday morning at about 12:30, a Ladysmith Officer initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle as the driver, Zackary A. Noel, 23, was operating while revoked. After further investigation, the Officer issued citations to Noel for Criminal OAR, Operating a motor vehicle W/O Insurance, and unauthorized Display of vehicle registration. Noel will be referred to the D.A for criminal OAR and 2 counts of Misd. Bail Jumping. WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged a Wisconsin Dells man Thursday for allegedly participating in the plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Brian Higgins, 51, was charged with material support in an act of terrorism, which is a 20-year felony. He was arrested Thursday in Wisconsin and will be extradited to Michigan to be arraigned in Antrim County, Michigan. The court dates have not been scheduled yet. The attorney general alleges that Higgins assisted in the plan to kidnap Gov. Whitmer from her vacation home. The office also charged seven other men after executing multiple search and arrest warrants Oct. 7 in a joint operation with the US Attorneys of the Eastern and Western districts of Michigan, the FBI and Michigan State Police. Nessel filed a total of 20 charges against the eight people who were known to be members of the militia group Wolverine Watchman, or are associates of the group. There were an additional six people federally charged, as well. The affidavit alleges that the FBI became aware in early 2020 of groups of people in several states that were discussing a violent overthrow of the government and law enforcement entities. These groups then reportedly united and agreed to take violent actions on government organizations that they believed were violating the U.S. Constitution. The affidavit continued, reporting that Higgins aided the group in physical surveillance of the governor’s vacation home. On one night of surveillance, Higgins allegedly used night-vision goggles for surveillance and mounted a digital dash camera on his vehicle to record surveillance of Gov. Whitmer’s home. Higgins is currently being held in the Columbia County Jail on an out of county warrant. MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin’s attorney general says the problems at indigenous communities have been largely ignored by the legislature. “I don’t want to wait any longer to move forward, that’s why we didn’t want to wait for another legislative session to hope that legislation might pass,” Josh Kaul said on Thursday. He announced on Thursday morning members of the state’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force, which includes one person from each tribal nation. As Action 2 News first reported in July, Kaul’s office launched the group shortly after 22-year-old Menominee woman Katelyn Kelley disappeared. Kaul stressed the need for a database to track these type of cases. “There isn’t great data collection on this issue and that’s because it hasn’t been examined through the lens specifically of missing and murdered woman in indigenous communities,” Kaul said. Councilwoman Jennifer Webster of Oneida Nation is on the task force and said she doesn’t know why Native American women are targeted. “[We need to bring] together those tribes, so that we can put together some type of frame work for data collection,” Councilwoman Webster said. “Right now, Wisconsin has no data collection for our officers to tap into for missing or murdered indigenous women.” (AP) – More than 17 million Americans have already cast ballots in the 2020 election, a record-shattering avalanche of early votes driven both by Democratic enthusiasm and a pandemic that has transformed the way the nation votes. The total represents 12% of all the votes cast in the 2016 presidential election, even as eight states are not yet reporting their totals and voters still have more than two weeks to cast ballots. Americans’ rush to vote is leading election experts to predict that a record 150 million votes may be cast and turnout rates could be higher than in any presidential election since 1908. “It’s crazy,” said Michael McDonald, a University of Florida political scientist who has long tracked voting for his site ElectProject.org. McDonald’s analysis shows roughly 10 times as many people have voted compared with this point in 2016. “We can be certain this will be a high-turnout election,” McDonald said. So far the turnout has been lopsided, with Democrats outvoting Republicans by a 2-1 ratio in the 42 states included in The Associated Press count. Republicans have been bracing themselves for this early Democratic advantage for months, as they’ve watched President Donald Trump rail against mail-in ballots and raise unfounded worries about fraud. Polling, and now early voting, suggest the rhetoric has turned his party’s rank and file away from a method of voting that, traditionally, they dominated in the weeks before Election Day.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-15-20 A prominent upper trough that will really do the job in keeping us colder than average. The trough will deepen over the north-central states as Canadian air takes over today. We will fail to even reach 50 degrees this afternoon. A strong northerly flow of air will add to the chill as wind will blow at a steady 15 mph throughout the day. The one piece of good news is that the sun will be with us throughout the entire day, but that also goes to show just how strong this northerly flow is as it counters our normal warming. Clear skies will open up the opportunity for temps to drop below freezing overnight and with some clouds moving into the area late, we may see a few flurries late tonight and Friday morning. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported 1 new positive case Wednesday in Rusk County. There are now 103 total positive cases, 35 active cases and 67 recovered cases. Currently there are no hospitalized cases in the county. WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden’s presidential campaign said Thursday that vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will suspend in-person events until Monday after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for coronavirus. The campaign said Biden had no exposure, though he and Harris spent several hours campaigning together in Arizona on Oct. 8. Harris had been scheduled to travel Thursday to North Carolina for events encouraging voters to cast early ballots. The campaign told reporters Thursday morning that Harris’ communications director and a flight crew member tested positive after a recent campaign trip. Campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said “neither of these individuals had any contact with Vice President Biden, with Sen. Harris or any other staff member since testing positive or in the 48-hour period prior to their positive test results.” But O’Malley Dillon said Harris would suspend travel for several days “out of an abundance of caution.” WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday set an Oct. 22 vote on Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination as Republicans race to confirm President Donald Trump’s pick before the Nov. 3 election. The session is without Barrett after two long days of public testimony in which she stressed that she would be her own judge and sought to create distance between herself and past positions critical of abortion, the Affordable Care Act and other issues. Her confirmation to take the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg seems inevitable, as even some Senate Democrats acknowledged. Sen, Lindsey Graham pushed past Democratic objections to set the panel’s Oct. 22 vote on recommending her confirmation even before final witnesses testify before and against her nomination. The committee set the vote for next week. HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service agreed Wednesday to reverse changes that slowed mail service nationwide, settling a lawsuit filed by Montana Gov. Steve Bullock during a pandemic that is expected to force many more people to vote by mail. The lawsuit filed against Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and the U.S. Postal Service on Sept. 9 argued changes implemented in June harmed access to mail services in Montana, resulting in delayed delivery of medical prescriptions, payments, and job applications, and impeding the ability of Montana residents to vote by mail. The postal service agreed to reverse all changes, which included reduced retail hours, removal of collection boxes and mail sorting machines, closure or consolidation of mail processing facilities, restriction of late or extra trips for timely mail delivery, and banning or restricting overtime. The agreement also requires the Postal Service to prioritize election mail. October 15, 2020
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-13-20 Behind a cold front look for lots of sunshine today. West to northwest winds will increase again 15-20 mph with highs reaching the low 60′s. The fast flow will continue, with yet another system sliding through the Northern Plains and into the state on Wednesday. Clouds will increase out ahead of this system, making for a mainly cloudy sky during the day. Low pressure is forecast to track over the northern half of Wisconsin, where the best rain chances will pass, though we will still have a chance to see a few showers in the Chippewa Valley. Another breezy day is likely with highs around 60. Much cooler air will be arriving behind this departing system, making for a chilly finish to the work week with colder days and nights. An upper trough will deepen over the north-central states as Canadian air takes over. We will already begin to feel the changes by Thursday with afternoon highs only around 50, about 10 degrees below average. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Monday 16 new positive COVID-19 cases in the county. The total positive cases is up to 102, there are 35 active cases and 66 recovered cases. There are no currently Hospitalized cases in Rusk County. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Department of Public Health is alerting the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at the following Rusk County location. At the Ladysmith Motel & Suites from October 7-10. We recommend if you were at this establishment during the provided timeframes and are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 that you contact a healthcare provider to be tested. The potential exposure means that an individual or individuals that tested positive for COVID-19 were at the location on the times given, and you may have been exposed. Symptoms may develop 2-14 days after exposure. Stay home until 14 days after last exposure and self monitor for symptoms. LADYSMITH – This (Tuesday) morning at about 2:40, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call advising a male subject was sitting out in the front yard at a residence on East 6th Street South with no clothing on. Rusk County deputies and Ladysmith Police responded to the scene. Rusk County received a call about an hour later from a female subject advising the person went back into the reporting person’s house. The caller stated that the homeowners do not want the person in there home. Just after 5 AM, authorities were back at the location and according to the police log, a deputy was with two subjects while other officers conducted interviews and searches. Two subjects, Marie J. Bentley, 29 and Zachery R. Bowen, 31, were arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine Paraphernalia. The case is under investigation. Eau Claire (WQOW) – An Eau Claire man charged last year with having sexual contact with a child now faces charges of raping a different girl. Maxwell Munz, 19, is accused of taking a 14 year old girl for a ride in his car, going to an Eau Claire parking ramp, engaging the child locks on the car doors, and forcing himself on her. The girl said it happened in January 2019. In May of 2019 Munz was charged with having sexual contact with a 15 year old girl. That charge was dropped in September 2020 after he successfully completed terms of an agreement with prosecutors. Munz is due in court on the new charge on November 18. October 13, 2020