WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-15-20 A prominent upper trough that will really do the job in keeping us colder than average. The trough will deepen over the north-central states as Canadian air takes over today. We will fail to even reach 50 degrees this afternoon. A strong northerly flow of air will add to the chill as wind will blow at a steady 15 mph throughout the day. The one piece of good news is that the sun will be with us throughout the entire day, but that also goes to show just how strong this northerly flow is as it counters our normal warming. Clear skies will open up the opportunity for temps to drop below freezing overnight and with some clouds moving into the area late, we may see a few flurries late tonight and Friday morning. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported 1 new positive case Wednesday in Rusk County. There are now 103 total positive cases, 35 active cases and 67 recovered cases. Currently there are no hospitalized cases in the county. WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden’s presidential campaign said Thursday that vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will suspend in-person events until Monday after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for coronavirus. The campaign said Biden had no exposure, though he and Harris spent several hours campaigning together in Arizona on Oct. 8. Harris had been scheduled to travel Thursday to North Carolina for events encouraging voters to cast early ballots. The campaign told reporters Thursday morning that Harris’ communications director and a flight crew member tested positive after a recent campaign trip. Campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said “neither of these individuals had any contact with Vice President Biden, with Sen. Harris or any other staff member since testing positive or in the 48-hour period prior to their positive test results.” But O’Malley Dillon said Harris would suspend travel for several days “out of an abundance of caution.” WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday set an Oct. 22 vote on Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination as Republicans race to confirm President Donald Trump’s pick before the Nov. 3 election. The session is without Barrett after two long days of public testimony in which she stressed that she would be her own judge and sought to create distance between herself and past positions critical of abortion, the Affordable Care Act and other issues. Her confirmation to take the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg seems inevitable, as even some Senate Democrats acknowledged. Sen, Lindsey Graham pushed past Democratic objections to set the panel’s Oct. 22 vote on recommending her confirmation even before final witnesses testify before and against her nomination. The committee set the vote for next week. HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service agreed Wednesday to reverse changes that slowed mail service nationwide, settling a lawsuit filed by Montana Gov. Steve Bullock during a pandemic that is expected to force many more people to vote by mail. The lawsuit filed against Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and the U.S. Postal Service on Sept. 9 argued changes implemented in June harmed access to mail services in Montana, resulting in delayed delivery of medical prescriptions, payments, and job applications, and impeding the ability of Montana residents to vote by mail. The postal service agreed to reverse all changes, which included reduced retail hours, removal of collection boxes and mail sorting machines, closure or consolidation of mail processing facilities, restriction of late or extra trips for timely mail delivery, and banning or restricting overtime. The agreement also requires the Postal Service to prioritize election mail.

