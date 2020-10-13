WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-13-20 Behind a cold front look for lots of sunshine today. West to northwest winds will increase again 15-20 mph with highs reaching the low 60′s. The fast flow will continue, with yet another system sliding through the Northern Plains and into the state on Wednesday. Clouds will increase out ahead of this system, making for a mainly cloudy sky during the day. Low pressure is forecast to track over the northern half of Wisconsin, where the best rain chances will pass, though we will still have a chance to see a few showers in the Chippewa Valley. Another breezy day is likely with highs around 60. Much cooler air will be arriving behind this departing system, making for a chilly finish to the work week with colder days and nights. An upper trough will deepen over the north-central states as Canadian air takes over. We will already begin to feel the changes by Thursday with afternoon highs only around 50, about 10 degrees below average. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Monday 16 new positive COVID-19 cases in the county. The total positive cases is up to 102, there are 35 active cases and 66 recovered cases. There are no currently Hospitalized cases in Rusk County. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Department of Public Health is alerting the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at the following Rusk County location. At the Ladysmith Motel & Suites from October 7-10. We recommend if you were at this establishment during the provided timeframes and are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 that you contact a healthcare provider to be tested. The potential exposure means that an individual or individuals that tested positive for COVID-19 were at the location on the times given, and you may have been exposed. Symptoms may develop 2-14 days after exposure. Stay home until 14 days after last exposure and self monitor for symptoms. LADYSMITH – This (Tuesday) morning at about 2:40, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call advising a male subject was sitting out in the front yard at a residence on East 6th Street South with no clothing on. Rusk County deputies and Ladysmith Police responded to the scene. Rusk County received a call about an hour later from a female subject advising the person went back into the reporting person’s house. The caller stated that the homeowners do not want the person in there home. Just after 5 AM, authorities were back at the location and according to the police log, a deputy was with two subjects while other officers conducted interviews and searches. Two subjects, Marie J. Bentley, 29 and Zachery R. Bowen, 31, were arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine Paraphernalia. The case is under investigation. Eau Claire (WQOW) – An Eau Claire man charged last year with having sexual contact with a child now faces charges of raping a different girl. Maxwell Munz, 19, is accused of taking a 14 year old girl for a ride in his car, going to an Eau Claire parking ramp, engaging the child locks on the car doors, and forcing himself on her. The girl said it happened in January 2019. In May of 2019 Munz was charged with having sexual contact with a 15 year old girl. That charge was dropped in September 2020 after he successfully completed terms of an agreement with prosecutors. Munz is due in court on the new charge on November 18.
- Jean M. Doughty October 13, 2020Jean M. Doughty, 91 of Ladysmith, died Sunday, October 11, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. She is survived by six Children: Don Doughty of Oscoda, MI., Barb Evjen of Tony, JoEllen Doughty of Superior, Tom Doughty of Ladysmith, Darrell Doughty of Ladysmith, Dawn Zahurones of Ladysmith, 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, a brother: George Leonhard of […]
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-12-20 It’s been a rainy start to our Monday. Rainfall amounts generally between .50 and 1 inch will be likely with some higher amounts possible. Drier air arrives this afternoon, allowing for a quick clearing and the return of sunny weather. After dropping through the 50′s in the morning, temperatures should rebound some during the afternoon, rising back to near 60, but we’ll have gusty west and northwest at 15 to 25 mph. Another quick moving front will be sliding through on Tuesday, but this one will do so without any rain. Overall it will be a mostly sunny day with more strong breezes from the west and northwest as the front passes, while temperatures again top out in the low 60′s. These will be the mildest days of this work week as progressively colder air arrives, most notably behind yet another front that passes during the midweek. The track of this next system is not currently being handled very well, as low pressure is forecast to quickly arrive from the west, tracking through the state on Wednesday. RUSK COUNTY – In Rusk County news this past weekend, Friday afternoon at about 4:30, Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a 3 vehicle accident with multiple injuries at West Arthur Avenue and North Highway 40, Bruce. Rusk County Deputies, the Ladysmith and Bruce ambulances, the Bruce Fire Department and Life Link Helicopter responded to the scene. According to the report, EMS advised there were a total of 4 patients. The helicopter reportedly went to the wrong location but was no longer needed. Highway 8 on the East side of the scene was shut down for a time. Patients were transported to MMC-Ladysmith. No other information was available. BRUCE – A subject called the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Saturday afternoon and reported a theft at a residence on Dearhamer Road, Bruce. A Rusk County Deputy responded to the scene. After an investigation, the suspect entered his property 2 separate times and stole tools and rims off of a car. The complainant would like to press charges. No other information was available. HAWKINS – Sunday morning at about 9:40, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call advising a vehicle on fire at a location on Wildwood Road, Hawkins. A Rusk County Deputy and the Hawkins Fire Department were called to the scene. According to the report, there was ammunition in the vehicle. There was nothing much left of the vehicle which was in a private driveway. LADYSMITH – Late Friday night, Ladysmith Police responded to the 211 Club in regards to a report of a male subject acting disorderly. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a number of subjects. After further investigation, a City Officer issued a citation to a subject for Disorderly Conduct. HILBERT, Wis. (WBAY) – President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign team announced Sunday that his daughter, Ivanka Trump, will travel to Hilbert, Wisconsin on Tuesday. According to the campaign, Ivanka will participate in a conversation with local supporters, and is expected to share the President’s Make America Great Again agenda. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday. Hilbert is located in Calumet County. “I’m excited to visit Hilbert to spread the President’s message of resilience and prosperity for this country in the years ahead,” said Ivanka. “From cutting taxes, to advancing school choice and increasing childcare affordability and paid parental leave for hardworking American families, President Trump remains the strongest candidate for Wisconsinites and he will continue to deliver for four more years.” Ivanka is traveling to the Badger State the same day as Vice President Mike Pence. Pence will lead an event at Weldall Manufacturing in Waukesha, also at 10 a.m. October 12, 2020