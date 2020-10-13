mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-13-20 Behind a cold front look for lots of sunshine today. West to northwest winds will increase again 15-20 mph with highs reaching the low 60′s. The fast flow will continue, with yet another system sliding through the Northern Plains and into the state on Wednesday. Clouds will increase out ahead of this system, making for a mainly cloudy sky during the day. Low pressure is forecast to track over the northern half of Wisconsin, where the best rain chances will pass, though we will still have a chance to see a few showers in the Chippewa Valley. Another breezy day is likely with highs around 60. Much cooler air will be arriving behind this departing system, making for a chilly finish to the work week with colder days and nights. An upper trough will deepen over the north-central states as Canadian air takes over. We will already begin to feel the changes by Thursday with afternoon highs only around 50, about 10 degrees below average. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Monday 16 new positive COVID-19 cases in the county. The total positive cases is up to 102, there are 35 active cases and 66 recovered cases. There are no currently Hospitalized cases in Rusk County. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Department of Public Health is alerting the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at the following Rusk County location. At the Ladysmith Motel & Suites from October 7-10. We recommend if you were at this establishment during the provided timeframes and are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 that you contact a healthcare provider to be tested. The potential exposure means that an individual or individuals that tested positive for COVID-19 were at the location on the times given, and you may have been exposed. Symptoms may develop 2-14 days after exposure. Stay home until 14 days after last exposure and self monitor for symptoms. LADYSMITH – This (Tuesday) morning at about 2:40, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call advising a male subject was sitting out in the front yard at a residence on East 6th Street South with no clothing on. Rusk County deputies and Ladysmith Police responded to the scene. Rusk County received a call about an hour later from a female subject advising the person went back into the reporting person’s house. The caller stated that the homeowners do not want the person in there home. Just after 5 AM, authorities were back at the location and according to the police log, a deputy was with two subjects while other officers conducted interviews and searches. Two subjects, Marie J. Bentley, 29 and Zachery R. Bowen, 31, were arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine Paraphernalia. The case is under investigation. Eau Claire (WQOW) – An Eau Claire man charged last year with having sexual contact with a child now faces charges of raping a different girl. Maxwell Munz, 19, is accused of taking a 14 year old girl for a ride in his car, going to an Eau Claire parking ramp, engaging the child locks on the car doors, and forcing himself on her. The girl said it happened in January 2019. In May of 2019 Munz was charged with having sexual contact with a 15 year old girl. That charge was dropped in September 2020 after he successfully completed terms of an agreement with prosecutors. Munz is due in court on the new charge on November 18.

