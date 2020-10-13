San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham stabbed, will recover San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham is recovering after he was stabbed in the back Sunday night

Baseball's first fans of 2020 see Dodgers-Braves NLCS opener Baseball has fans for the first time in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves in Texas