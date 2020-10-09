mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-12-20 It’s been a rainy start to our Monday. Rainfall amounts generally between .50 and 1 inch will be likely with some higher amounts possible. Drier air arrives this afternoon, allowing for a quick clearing and the return of sunny weather. After dropping through the 50′s in the morning, temperatures should rebound some during the afternoon, rising back to near 60, but we’ll have gusty west and northwest at 15 to 25 mph. Another quick moving front will be sliding through on Tuesday, but this one will do so without any rain. Overall it will be a mostly sunny day with more strong breezes from the west and northwest as the front passes, while temperatures again top out in the low 60′s. These will be the mildest days of this work week as progressively colder air arrives, most notably behind yet another front that passes during the midweek. The track of this next system is not currently being handled very well, as low pressure is forecast to quickly arrive from the west, tracking through the state on Wednesday. RUSK COUNTY – In Rusk County news this past weekend, Friday afternoon at about 4:30, Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a 3 vehicle accident with multiple injuries at West Arthur Avenue and North Highway 40, Bruce. Rusk County Deputies, the Ladysmith and Bruce ambulances, the Bruce Fire Department and Life Link Helicopter responded to the scene. According to the report, EMS advised there were a total of 4 patients. The helicopter reportedly went to the wrong location but was no longer needed. Highway 8 on the East side of the scene was shut down for a time. Patients were transported to MMC-Ladysmith. No other information was available. BRUCE – A subject called the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Saturday afternoon and reported a theft at a residence on Dearhamer Road, Bruce. A Rusk County Deputy responded to the scene. After an investigation, the suspect entered his property 2 separate times and stole tools and rims off of a car. The complainant would like to press charges. No other information was available. HAWKINS – Sunday morning at about 9:40, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call advising a vehicle on fire at a location on Wildwood Road, Hawkins. A Rusk County Deputy and the Hawkins Fire Department were called to the scene. According to the report, there was ammunition in the vehicle. There was nothing much left of the vehicle which was in a private driveway. LADYSMITH – Late Friday night, Ladysmith Police responded to the 211 Club in regards to a report of a male subject acting disorderly. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a number of subjects. After further investigation, a City Officer issued a citation to a subject for Disorderly Conduct. HILBERT, Wis. (WBAY) – President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign team announced Sunday that his daughter, Ivanka Trump, will travel to Hilbert, Wisconsin on Tuesday. According to the campaign, Ivanka will participate in a conversation with local supporters, and is expected to share the President’s Make America Great Again agenda. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday. Hilbert is located in Calumet County. “I’m excited to visit Hilbert to spread the President’s message of resilience and prosperity for this country in the years ahead,” said Ivanka. “From cutting taxes, to advancing school choice and increasing childcare affordability and paid parental leave for hardworking American families, President Trump remains the strongest candidate for Wisconsinites and he will continue to deliver for four more years.” Ivanka is traveling to the Badger State the same day as Vice President Mike Pence. Pence will lead an event at Weldall Manufacturing in Waukesha, also at 10 a.m.

