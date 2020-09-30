mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-1-20 Yet another cold front to our north will drop into the Upper Midwest today, reinforcing the cooler air that arrived earlier in the week. A few showers are possible behind this front during the day. However, dryer conditions will greatly diminish the frequency and intensity of rain. A breezy northerly wind will dominate much of the day again with mostly cloudy conditions present until the early evening. Temperatures will only rise into the low 50s. As skies clear into Friday, temperatures will fall off into the upper 20s and low 30s. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the Eau Claire area late tonight. The good news is that wind will become lighter and more sun will enter the mix as high pressure asserts itself overhead. Highs are still expected to end up around 50 however, as the airmass overhead will be fairly cold. The trough responsible for colder than average weather will stick around for a few days as well, significantly impacting much of the Great Lakes region. On Saturday a weak low pressure system will approach from the west and this may get us into more clouds and perhaps a couple showers during the day. Temps will once again not fluctuate too much and remain capped around 50 degrees. The low will not make a speedy getaway unfortunately and may keep clouds around for part of Sunday. GLEN FLORA – Wednesday morning at about 10 AM, Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a 1 semi-rollover, on Cutoff Road near Glen Flora. The driver is reporting no injuries. A Rusk County Deputy, Ladysmith Ambulance and the Hawkins Fire Department responded to the scene. According to the report, the semi-tractor with loaded log trailer was West bound on Cut Off Road when he suffered a mechanical issue with the steering causing the semi to pull left. The semi entered the left ditch and overturned due to the soft material and a drop from the road surface. The semi operator and lone occupant declared no injury. The vehicle did sustain damage rendering it not operable. LADYSMITH – Wednesday evening at about 6:15, a caller advised that he heard a vehicle drive off the roadway into the ditch near his property on Kroll Road, Ladysmith inciting some damage to his yard and tearing off the guide line of the electrical pole. The caller thinks the vehicle sustained heavy damage and was surprised that it was already gone by the time he looked. Jump River Electric was contacted. A Rusk County Deputy patrolled the area, the vehicle was not found and no paint was transferred.

