Stephanie K. Allen, 39 of Sheldon, died on Wednesday, October 14, at her home.

Stephanie is survived by her son: Dawson Grunseth, 3 brothers: Michael Rhein of Tony, John Rhein of Ladysmith and Greg Allen of Ladysmith, 1 sister: Valerie Allen of Ladysmith, nieces and nephews.

Services for Stephanie Allen will be held at a later date. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.