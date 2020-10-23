Stephanie K. Allen
Stephanie K. Allen, 39 of Sheldon, died on Wednesday, October 14, at her home.
Stephanie is survived by her son: Dawson Grunseth, 3 brothers: Michael Rhein of Tony, John Rhein of Ladysmith and Greg Allen of Ladysmith, 1 sister: Valerie Allen of Ladysmith, nieces and nephews.
Services for Stephanie Allen will be held at a later date. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
- Rusk County News October 23, 2020WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-23-20 Unfortunately for those hoping we catch a break from the colder weather, today and tomorrow will not offer any help. A strong high pressure system will be dropping southeast across the Northern Plains, which will enhance our northerly flow of air. This will force colder air deeper into the US with breezy […]
- Stephanie K. Allen October 23, 2020Stephanie K. Allen, 39 of Sheldon, died on Wednesday, October 14, at her home. Stephanie is survived by her son: Dawson Grunseth, 3 brothers: Michael Rhein of Tony, John Rhein of Ladysmith and Greg Allen of Ladysmith, 1 sister: Valerie Allen of Ladysmith, nieces and nephews. Services for Stephanie Allen will be held at a […]