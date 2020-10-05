mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Sally L. Martindale

Sally L. Martindale, 70 of Bruce, died Saturday, October 3, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith.  Survivors include three sons: Keith Jennings of Garland, Texas, Jay Jennings of Black River Falls, WI., Scott Jennings of Hatley, WI. 1 grandson, 2 step-children: Mathew & Heather Martindale and Meagan Stroble, 4 brothers: Herbert Stone of Bruce, John Stone of Hot Springs Village, AR., Robert Stone of Sheldon and Steve Stone of Bruce, two uncles and many nieces, nephews and cousins.   A Celebration of Life for Sally Martindale will be held at a later date.  The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family. 

