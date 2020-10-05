Sally L. Martindale
Sally L. Martindale, 70 of Bruce, died Saturday, October 3, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. Survivors include three sons: Keith Jennings of Garland, Texas, Jay Jennings of Black River Falls, WI., Scott Jennings of Hatley, WI. 1 grandson, 2 step-children: Mathew & Heather Martindale and Meagan Stroble, 4 brothers: Herbert Stone of Bruce, John Stone of Hot Springs Village, AR., Robert Stone of Sheldon and Steve Stone of Bruce, two uncles and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life for Sally Martindale will be held at a later date. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-5-20 The pattern taking us through this first full week of October will be a warmer and dry one for the Upper Midwest. The upper trough which produced a very cool end to September and start to October is now sliding east as the jet stream flattens out and rides along the Canadian border. This will allow quick moving fronts to arrive about every 1-2 days, but with lows passing well to the north in Canada, rain chances will virtually be non existent. Today will feature plenty of sunshine but the most noticeable weather factor will be the strengthening south and southwest winds. A cold front will quickly sweep through the Dakotas and end up in Minnesota by late afternoon. The difference in pressure between a high to our east and this advancing front will generate the stronger winds which are forecast to gust between 30-40 mph. Temperatures will be noticeably warmer with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60′s, putting us a few degrees above average. The winds will settle down as the front arrives at night while shifting to the west. Other than a few extra clouds, the front will slide through dry while temperatures drop into the 40′s. RUSK COUNTY – It was a busy weekend for Rusk County authorities. Shortly before Noon Friday, the Taylor County Sheriff Office reported a 1 car rollover that occurred right at the county line on County Highway V, near Sheldon. According to the report, 3 Hispanic males than pushed the vehicle to an auto shop. Taylor County requested a Rusk County Deputy respond to the auto shop in Taylor County on County Highway H to ID the occupants. After an investigation, a Rusk County Deputy took a subject to MMC-Ladysmith for a blood draw. It was determined the crash was in Rusk County. The driver was placed under arrest for OWI 2nd Offense. Blood draw was performed at MMC-Ladysmith and was transported to the Rusk County Jail. WEYERHAEUSER – Rusk County Authorities received a call Friday afternoon from a subject advising that his cabin was burglarized located on County Highway F, Weyerhaeuser. According to the police log, a flat screen TV, a charger and a generator was taken. The case is under investigation. CONRATH – Friday night at about 11:40, a caller advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office there was a Maroon Ford Truck with an intoxicated driver who drove in the caller’s drive way located on Broken Arrow Road, and turned around and left traveling West. The caller told the subject to leave his residence and thinks the driver is about 60 years old. A Rusk County Deputy followed a vehicle matching the description and entered Chippewa County. The deputy made a traffic stop on Davlin Street. After an investigation the subject was taken to MMC-Ladysmith for a blood draw. The subject was taken to the Rusk County Jail. LADYSMITH – Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call Saturday afternoon at about 4:20 that they witnessed an accident on Port Arthur Road. According to the report, the vehicle went off of a corner and hit a tree. A second call advised the vehicle is on Sisters Farm Road. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith Fire Department, Ladysmith Ambulance and Life Link Helicopter were called to the scene. There was reportedly one occupant who had a sever broken leg. The patient was taken by ambulance to the heli pad at the hospital and transported by Life Link to Eau Claire Mayo. No other information was availalble. BIRCHWOOD – Also Saturday afternoon just before 6 PM, Rusk County received a 911 call advising of a UTV roll over involving two kids on Dejjung Road near Birchwood. According to the report, both kids were out of the UTV but one may have a broken arm. The UTV driver had the arm injury and was taken by the father to MMC-Rice Lake and the passenger was taken by the Birchwood ambulance. After an investigation, the passenger advised that they were coming South off of a trail a few hundred yards East of WI5943 Dejung Road. They turned West and lost control and the UTV tipped onto the driver’s side. The drivers hand was pinned under the machine. They both were wearing seatbelts and helmets. CONRATH – Sunday afternoon at about 1:40, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a fire call of a house fire on County Highway D, Conrath. According to the police log, the Sheldon Fire Department along with the Cornell Fire Department for mutual aid with tankers and a portable pump, the Sheldon ambulance and Rusk County Deputies responded to the scene. A Rusk County Deputh advised the structure was fully engulfed with an LP Tank about 10 feet off the East side of the building. Jump River Electric was contacted as an electric pole was about 6 feet from the house. The Red Cross was contacted to ask the property owner to see what they can help him with. No other information was available. BRUCE – The Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call Sunday at about 2:20 advising of a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 8 by the pond in Bruce. The female subject was out of the vehicle. After an investigation, the female swerved to miss an oncoming truck that had swerved to miss a bear in the wrong lane. The female went into the ditch to avoid the collision. The driver of the truck stopped to make sure she was OK but left the scene prior to Rusk County Authorities arrival. No injuries were reported. LADYSMITH – Friday morning at about 8:30 AM, a female subject reported she was involved in an argument with her husband. After an investigation, Craig J. Stock, 48, was arrested for Felony Bail Jumping and Disorderly Conduct. The case was referred to the Rusk County DA. TOWN OF PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WEAU) – One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a Wood County crash that happened Sunday. Wood County Sheriff’s Department says initial investigation shows a pick up truck was traveling west and began turning south on the intersection of County Highway G and Kimball Avenue when a motorcycle was traveling east. Both vehicles collided at the intersection. The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Names of those involved have not yet been released. NEW YORK (AP) — Add last-minute holiday shopping to the list of time-honored traditions being upended by the coronavirus pandemic. Retailers are kicking off the holiday season earlier than ever this year in hopes of avoiding big in-store crowds and shipping bottlenecks in November and December. Stores like Best Buy, Macy’s, and Target typically offer their biggest Black Friday deals over Thanksgiving weekend, but now they’re starting them in October so people don’t crowd their stores later, creating a potentially dangerous situation during a pandemic. And with more people expected to shop online, retailers are trying to avoid a rush of orders closer to Christmas, which could lead to late packages and more expensive shipping. Many had a hard time keeping up with the surge in buying when shoppers were locked down in their homes during the early days of the pandemic. Even Amazon, which has spent 25 years building warehouses and a delivery network, had to hire an additional 175,000 workers to meet demand. Black Friday has long been the unofficial start to the U.S. holiday season, though retailers have been pushing holiday shopping earlier for the last decade or so. October 5, 2020
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-2-20 Despite the chilly start, wind will be much lighter and more sun will enter the mix during the day. This will all come as a quick-moving high pressure system asserts itself overhead. Highs are still expected to end up in the upper 40s and low 50s however, as the airmass is still fairly cold. The upper trough responsible for colder than average weather will stick around for a few days as well, significantly impacting much of the Great Lakes region through the weekend. Clouds will build overnight as high pressure moves east and a weak low approaches from the west. Temps are expected to reach the 30′s once again. On Saturday this low pressure system will move in and this will get us into more clouds and perhaps a couple light showers during the day. Temps will remain somewhat flat and are likely to stay in the upper 40′s in Eau Claire. The low appears to be moving quicker than expected however, and should not have an impact on Sunday’s weather. However, this means temperatures may drop into the low 30′s overnight as skies clear. The good news is that not much will change on Sunday either. Mostly sunny skies can be expected through the day as a new high pressure system shows up from the west. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Thursday there were 69 total positive COVID-19 cases in the county, 12 active cases and 56 recovered cases. There are no currently hospitalized cases in the county. LADYSMITH – Ladysmith Police and a Rusk County Deputy responded early this (Friday) morning to an address on East 10th Street South on a report from two females that Jeffery Scott Drew, 49, was in the residence and had been damaging things inside the home. The females locked themselves in the bathroom and believed that Drew had gotten his hands on a firearm. According to the police log, both females advised that Drew had been abusive verbally and yelled at both of them. It was also explained by the females that Drew had threatened them with a knife. Both females exited the residence and were secured in a squad car. Drew came out a short time later. All parties involved were talked to about this incident. Drew was arrested for Disorderly Conduct. LADYSMITH – Thursday morning at about 10:30, The Rusk County Dispatch received a call from Dunn Paper on Worden Avenue East that there was smoke in the building. The Ladysmith Fire Department and the Ladysmith Ambulance responded to the scene. Little information was available, but there was heavy smoke in the basement. The Fire Department was at the scene for about 1 hour. WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is experiencing “mild symptoms” of COVID-19 after revealing early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, a stunning announcement that plunged the country deeper into uncertainty just a month before the presidential election. Trump, who has spent much of the year downplaying the threat of a virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans, said he and Mrs. Trump were quarantining. The White House physician said the president was expected to continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” while recovering. A White House official said Friday morning that the president was experiencing mild symptoms but was working from the White House residence. Trump’s diagnosis was sure to have a destabilizing effect in Washington and around the world, raising questions about how far the virus had spread through the highest levels of the U.S. government. Hours before Trump announced he had contracted the virus, the White House said a top aide who had traveled with him during the week had tested positive. (Associated Press) – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has been tested for the coronavirus in the wake of President Donald Trump’s infection and is awaiting results. That’s according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share internal discussions. Biden was on the debate stage with Trump for more than 90 minutes earlier in the week. It’s unclear if Biden will appear at his scheduled campaign events later in the day. The Democrat’s campaign is expected to announce the results of Biden’s test and his travel plans later Friday. WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump testing positive for the coronavirus (all times EDT): 8:10 a.m. Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for COVID-19 Friday morning, hours after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with the coronavirus. Spokesman Devin O’Malley says Pence “remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.” Pence is tested every day for the virus, O’Malley confirmed. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – Ten charges of possessing child pornography were filed today against an Eau Claire man. 34-year-old Derek M. Demars had an initial appearance in Eau Claire County court on Thursday. Attorneys for the state had asked for a $10,000 cash bond, but a judge ordered the cash amount set at $2,000. In a complaint filed Thursday, detectives started investigating the case in late-February. Through multiple email addresses and records tied to a vehicle crash this June, authorities were led to Demars. A search warrant was served on Wednesday and Demars was taken into custody. Demars is currently being held in the Eau Claire County jail and his next hearing is set for Oct. 6. October 2, 2020