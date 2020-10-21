Rusk County News
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-22-20
Another storm system will bring a mixed bag of weather across the state today. A wintry mix of sleet and snow producing some thunder is moving through the Chippewa Valley this morning while rain is spreading through the Coulee region. This rain-snow cutoff will quickly lift north though, and by lunchtime it will be rain falling across each of our counties. That said, northern counties such as Barron and Rusk could see an additional 1-2″ of snowfall before the changeover to rain and melting begin. Low pressure will strengthen as it carries through our part of the state and a rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out in southern counties during the afternoon. Despite our precipitation coming as rain though, we will remain on the colder side of the storm with highs in the upper 30′s and low 40′s. For contrast, parts of far Southern Wisconsin may climb into the 60′s! Precipitation will begin to taper off in the evening with widespread totals around 0.50″ in the Chippewa Valley and up to 2.00″ in parts of the Coulee Region expected to have fallen.
During wintry precipitation like what we’re seeing across the area early Thursday, the sky often changes color. But, why? Much like during a thunderstorm in the summer, sunlight is reflecting off of hail in the storm which gives the sky a green-ish hue. During wintry precipitation, ice crystal reflect the light in a similar way which gives off a gray hue. So why is the sky orange/yellow-ish? Wildfire smoke from Colorado has also been reflecting the light which gives off the orange tones. According to the National Weather Service, the smoke is coming from Colorado fires, but none of it will reach the ground.
RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Wednesday 7 new positive cases in the county. There are now 160 positive cases, 67 active cases and 92 recovered cases. There are 3 currently hospitalized cases in the county.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A Minnesota judge has dismissed a 3rd degree murder count filed against the former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on the neck of George Floyd, but the more serious second-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin remains. Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill’s ruling was made public Thursday. Chauvin now faces two counts going forward: 2nd degree murder and manslaughter. Cahill also denied defense requests to dismiss the aiding and abetting counts against three other former officers, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao. Floyd, a Black man who was in handcuffs, died May 25 after Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate. Republicans powered past a Democratic boycott of the session Thursday to keep confirmation of President Donald Trump’s pick on track before Election Day. Democratic senators refused to show up in protest of the GOP’s rush to install Trump’s nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The Senate has never confirmed a Supreme Court nominee so close to a presidential election. Senators plan to convene a rare weekend session for procedural actions ahead of a final confirmation vote expected Monday.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-21-20 The snow is over, but not before breaking every snowfall record for October. Eau Claire stands at 6.9″ which is the most we have ever picked up in a single day and enough to break the monthly record as well! We can also expect another well below average day with highs staying in the 30′s. The next round of precipitation will already be gathering to our south as a warm front develops and begins lifting to the north. Showers will begin to move up into the southern part of the state at night, arriving in our area Thursday morning. This front will also bring a push of milder air, allowing temperatures to climb back into the 40′s. Low pressure will strengthen as the warm front presses northward, but now appears to track just to our east. This will keep us on the cooler side of the storm, while southern parts of Wisconsin may climb into the 70′s! A few stray thunderstorms may also be found within some of the rain as it carries into at least part of Thursday night. RUSK COUNTY – Here in Ladysmith at our WLDY-WJBL Studios we received about 5 inches of the heavy wet snow. According to the Rusk County Police log, people need to learn again winter driving habits as a number of accidents and slide ins were reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. At about 4:16 PM Tuesday, Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a White car in the ditch on Highway 27 and County Highway P South of Ladysmith. According to the report, the car went into the ditch hard and way into the ditch. Rusk County Deputies, Ladysmith ambulance and Ladysmith Fire Department responded to the scene. The driver of the vehicle was reportedly not hurt. Very little damage reported to the vehicle. RUSK COUNTY – Just a few minutes later, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an accident on Highway 27 and Doughty Road West, Ladysmith. Rusk County Deputies, Ladysmith ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department went to the scene. According to the report, the driver was OK. The vehicle was in the ditch and was removed by a wrecker. CONRATH – At about 9:50 Tuesday night, a caller reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that he slid into the ditch on County Highway G and County Highway I near Conrath and hit a powerline. The caller advised he was not injured, but there were some power lines down in the area. Excel Energy was contacted. N other information was available. A number of other slide ins were reported but no injuries were reported according to the police log. LADYSMITH – A Ladysmith Officer responded Tuesday afternoon at about 5 PM to a location on West 2nd Street South on a report of a hit and run. Upon arrival the Officer spoke with a witness who advised that a dark Blue truck had struck the vehicle in front of them almost head on. The truck had appeared to have lost control sliding off of the corner striking the drivers side of a White in color Sedan. The driver was not injured. The driver advised that she tried to get over as far as she could but the truck had still struck her. After the collision the truck stopped a little ways up the road but then took off West bound on Fritz Avenue. The Officer attempted to locate the offender vehicle but the vehicle was not located. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Tuesday no new positive cases in Rusk County. There are 153 positive cases, 60 active cases and 92 recovered cases. There are now 2 currently hospitalized cases in the county. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – Health officials urge people to sign up for a flu shot this year. There are currently a total of 1,130 positive tests, 367 are those are considered active. Since Sept. 1, 93 teachers or students have tested positive. Five new COVID-19 related deaths since last meeting, all of those were aged 55-95 year old, some had underlying conditions, some did not. Risk level in the county is still at severe. When asked about any future restrictions in the county as cases continue to rise, they said they ask people to follow the already existing recommendations. They added that at this time they do not plan on adding any other restrictions. MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) – No one was hurt after a plane skidded off the runway late Tuesday at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee. The American Eagle flight from Chicago O’Hare Airport got stuck in the snow while trying to land, according to Central Wisconsin Airport manager Brian Grefe. One passenger from Rothschild says it wasn’t a rough landing and they only realized what had happened when they looked out the window. “I did have a window seat, looked out the window and said to my husband, ‘Uh, I don’t think we’re on the runway.’” said Chris Litrenta, a passenger from Rothschild. “Eventually, the captain came on and said they thought the braking system would be alright but there was more snow than they’d expected.” Litrenta says they had to wait on the plane for about 90 minutes before they were shuttled back to the terminal. As of early Wednesday, NewsChannel 7 is still waiting to hear from the airport on how soon the plane will be removed and whether any future flights will be affected. October 21, 2020
- Cynthia M. “Cindy” Moore October 21, 2020Cynthia M. “Cindy” Moore, 66 of Chetek, died on Monday, October 19, at Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake. She is survived by 1 daughter: Stacy Batten of Colorado Springs, CO., her mother: Helen Moore of Ladysmith, 2 brothers: John Moore of Tony and Dick Moore of Ladysmith, 2 sisters: Dasrlene Root of Naples, FL. and Barb […]