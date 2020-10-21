Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-22-20

Another storm system will bring a mixed bag of weather across the state today. A wintry mix of sleet and snow producing some thunder is moving through the Chippewa Valley this morning while rain is spreading through the Coulee region. This rain-snow cutoff will quickly lift north though, and by lunchtime it will be rain falling across each of our counties. That said, northern counties such as Barron and Rusk could see an additional 1-2″ of snowfall before the changeover to rain and melting begin. Low pressure will strengthen as it carries through our part of the state and a rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out in southern counties during the afternoon. Despite our precipitation coming as rain though, we will remain on the colder side of the storm with highs in the upper 30′s and low 40′s. For contrast, parts of far Southern Wisconsin may climb into the 60′s! Precipitation will begin to taper off in the evening with widespread totals around 0.50″ in the Chippewa Valley and up to 2.00″ in parts of the Coulee Region expected to have fallen.

During wintry precipitation like what we’re seeing across the area early Thursday, the sky often changes color. But, why? Much like during a thunderstorm in the summer, sunlight is reflecting off of hail in the storm which gives the sky a green-ish hue. During wintry precipitation, ice crystal reflect the light in a similar way which gives off a gray hue. So why is the sky orange/yellow-ish? Wildfire smoke from Colorado has also been reflecting the light which gives off the orange tones. According to the National Weather Service, the smoke is coming from Colorado fires, but none of it will reach the ground.

RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Wednesday 7 new positive cases in the county. There are now 160 positive cases, 67 active cases and 92 recovered cases. There are 3 currently hospitalized cases in the county.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A Minnesota judge has dismissed a 3rd degree murder count filed against the former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on the neck of George Floyd, but the more serious second-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin remains. Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill’s ruling was made public Thursday. Chauvin now faces two counts going forward: 2nd degree murder and manslaughter. Cahill also denied defense requests to dismiss the aiding and abetting counts against three other former officers, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao. Floyd, a Black man who was in handcuffs, died May 25 after Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate. Republicans powered past a Democratic boycott of the session Thursday to keep confirmation of President Donald Trump’s pick on track before Election Day. Democratic senators refused to show up in protest of the GOP’s rush to install Trump’s nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The Senate has never confirmed a Supreme Court nominee so close to a presidential election. Senators plan to convene a rare weekend session for procedural actions ahead of a final confirmation vote expected Monday.