RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY WJBL NEWS 10-30-20

High pressure nearby will keep us quiet and partly sunny this afternoon. Temperatures will eventually climb into the low 40′s. To our northwest, a low pressure system will be moving east across Southern Canada with a warm front out stretched through the Dakotas and Nebraska. This will be an important player in our weather on Saturday as the warm front approaches from the southwest overnight. Halloween falls on Saturday this year and we promise the pleasant forecast is no trick! The aforementioned warm front will be progressing northward through the area by sunrise and a mild punch of air will follow in its wake. Sunny skies will help us warm up as well with temperatures climb quickly from freezing to the upper 40′s by lunchtime. Wind will be breezy at times during the day as the mild air flows northward. Clouds will begin to fill the sky again during the afternoon ahead of a cold front on the back end of the low. Still, temperatures are expected to find their way into the low 50′s, potentially climbing above our average high of 51! A light shower or two is possible in the evening as the cold front comes through and temps will come crashing down overnight on the backend of it.

RUSK COUNTY – WLDY WJBL FALL RADIO AUCTION SAT 8 AM TO 12 NOON

RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Thursday 12 new positive cases and 9 moved to recovered cases in the county. There are now 223 total positive cases, 112 active cases and 110 recovered cases. There is one new hospitalized case and 10 ever hospitalized cases in the county along with 3,026 negative results.

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) – October 29, 2016, Rusk County Sheriff’s Deputy Dan Glaze died in the line of duty. Doug Nitek, the man convicted of shooting and killing Glaze, is currently serving a life sentence for the crime. This year, Deputy glaze’s memory was once again honored in Ladysmith on the anniversary of his death. A plaque in memory of Glaze was revealed outside the Rusk County Law Enforcement Center. A flag with Deputy Glaze’s badge number, 110, was also raised. Deputy Glaze’s widow says she was happy to see the tribute come together. “Every year, the amount of support that we’re still shown and the fact that he’s never forgotten is just something that’s not wasted on us at all. We’re just amazed and so grateful – especially at a time right now, where it’s hard to be in law enforcement in the attitude towards law enforcement at times. So, we’re so grateful to see the ongoing support,” said Sarah Glaze.

WEYERHAEUSER – Thursday night at about 10:30, a caller advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that there was a vehicle that hit a power pole on Jaskierney Lane and County Highway F, Weyerhaeuser. There were power lines in the roadway. Rusk County Deputies, Bruce ambulance and Weyerhaeuser Fire Department responded to the scene. The Sheriff’s Office a few minutes later, received a call from a concerned father advising that his son just got into an accident, that he rolled his vehicle and the vehicle is totaled. According to the report, a subject was transported by ambulance to the MMC-Ladysmith to be medically evaluated. The subject was reportedly going to remain at the hospital. Barron Electric was called to the scene. No other information was available.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — When Joe Biden was last in Iowa, his presidential campaign was on the verge of collapse and he was soundly trounced in the caucuses by a former Indiana mayor nearly 40 years his junior. He returns Friday as the Democratic nominee, believing he’s just days away from becoming president-elect. Biden’s trip reflects the remarkable arc of his third presidential campaign. He entered the race as the most experienced candidate in a crowded primary, but was overshadowed by fresh faces who dazzled Democratic voters and nearly ran out of money. But Democrats have rallied behind Biden as their best candidate to defeat President Donald Trump and unify a country facing health, economic and social crises. And the money woes that plagued Biden during the primary have vanished as he’s built a nearly two-to-one cash advantage over Trump that’s allowed him to flood the airwaves and make ambitious plays for states like Iowa, which flipped to Republican in 2016. The dramatic nature of Biden’s rise is eclipsed only by the challenges faced by Trump — whose confidence in his reelection was dealt a devastating blow by the coronavirus pandemic this spring, with the public health and economic crises still rearing their heads in the days leading up to the close of polling.

(Gray News) –Walmart has pulled firearms and ammunition from the sales floors of its stores ahead of next week’s election and following the riots in Philadelphia. “We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers,” Walmart said in a statement. “These items do remain available for purchase by customers.” The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States. In June, Walmart also removed guns and ammo from its stores after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.