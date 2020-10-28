RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-29-20

The wind has shifted back to the north which will make for a colder day with highs remaining below 40 degrees for most. This colder air will be fueled mainly by that northerly flow ahead of our next wave of high pressure. Clouds in the morning will work with the north wind to keep temps to the mid 30′s at best by lunchtime. In the afternoon we will experience a little more clearing, but highs will still remain in the upper 30′s across the Chippewa Valley. Mostly cloudy conditions may return overnight, but the coldest air will be aloft and drop ours lows to the mid 20′s. High pressure will keep moving east and by the daytime on Friday we will return to a southerly flow of air behind the system. This comes after the chance for a flurry during the early morning. Afternoon highs will get back into the low 40′s as skies remain partly cloudy after some minor clearing early on. Though this is an improvement, the warmest air will still lie to our southwest. However, a low pressure system over Saskatchewan will amplify the flow of southerly air into Saturday. We’ll keep watch over a warm front outstretched into the Northcentral US as it approaches in the evening.

RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Wednesday 6 new positive cases in the county. Total positive cases now at 211, 109 active cases and 101 recovered cases in Rusk County. There is 1 new hospitalized case and 9 ever hospitalized cases in the county.

LADYSMITH – Wednesday afternoon at about 3:15, a Rusk County deputy informed a Ladysmith Officer he had located Dominic A. Berry’s truck at the Kwik Trip and was aware that the Officer was attempting to find Berry earlier in the day regarding a felony warrant. The Officer arrived and made contact with Berry. The warrant was confirmed and the Officer took Berry into custody for the warrant. The subject was involved in a physical altercation.

SHELDON – Late Wednesday night a caller advised he was assaulted by an intoxicated male in the Village of Sheldon and the caller advised they are driving to the hospital, but have to stop at a residence first. According to the report, the caller states the suspect is walking in Sheldon and doesn’t have a car, but he believes this subject will be walking towards Gilman where he lives. Ladysmith Police were requested to meet with two individuals at MMC-Ladysmith, that were involved in an altercation that took place in Rusk County. The Officers spoke with two subjects about the events that occurred. A Rusk County Deputy attempted to locate the suspect in Sheldon. No other information was available.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The head of the Wisconsin Republican Party says hackers stole $2.3 million from the party’s account that was being used to help reelect President Donald Trump in the key battleground state. Party Chairman Andrew Hitt told The Associated Press on Thursday that the party noticed the suspicious activity on Oct. 22 and contacted the FBI on Friday. Hitt says the FBI is investigating. An FBI spokesman did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Hitt says there is “no doubt” the theft puts Republicans at a financial disadvantage in the final week of the race.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 751,000, the lowest since March, but it’s still historically high and indicates the viral pandemic is forcing many employers to cut jobs. Applications for unemployment aid fell 40,000 from the previous week, the Labor Department said Thursday. They fell in 30 states, including big drops in California, Florida and Texas. Claims rose significantly in Arizona, Illinois, and Michigan. Rising confirmed virus cases in nearly every state, along with a cutoff in federal aid, are threatening to weaken the economy in the coming months. As temperatures fall, restaurants and bars will likely serve fewer customers outdoors. And many consumers may increasingly stay home to avoid infection. Those trends could force employers to slash more jobs during the winter.