RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-28-20

WLDY-WJBL FALL RADIO AUCTION THIS SAT. OCT. 31 8 AM TO 12 NOON.

This record stretch of daytime highs in the 30′s finally comes to an end today after having 9 straight days in the 30s. A high pressure system to our south will sustain a southerly wind direction today, supporting some warming. Partly sunny skies can be expected most of today before more clouds gather ahead of a weak cold front dropping in from the northwest. High temperatures should reach the mid 40′s during the afternoon, but this remains below average. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions overnight will sustain lows close to 30 into Thursday morning as well. The next sizeable high pressure system will move into the region from the northwest on Thursday. This will temporarily return northerly flow during the day with a partly cloudy sky throughout. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler, dropping back into the lower 40′s. Overnight lows may return to the mid 20′s as well.

RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Tuesday 6 new positive COVID-19 cases in the county. There are now 205 total positive cases, 104 active cases and 100 recovered cases. There have been a total of 8 ever hospitalized cases in Rusk County.

PRICE COUNTY – Price County Public Health confirms the second death of a Price County community member associated with COVID-19. The health department says the death was an elderly person. No other information is being released. COVID-19 can cause serious health complications and death, especially among older adults and people with chronic health conditions, that’s why it’s important that we all work together to prevent the spread of illness. It’s important that we continue to take steps to protect one another, especially our most vulnerable, said health officer Michelle Edwards. To date, 358 people in Price County have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

LADYSMITH – Tuesday afternoon a Ladysmith Officer was dispatched to an address on Fritz Avenue West, to assist the Department of Corrections and take Maxwell C. Hagen, 34, into custody. Contact was made with Hagen, and he was arrested for a Probation/Parole Violation and transported to the Rusk County jail.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – 18,568 negative test results 1,581 positive cases, an increase of 451 since last Wednesday 647 cases are considered active 934 people have been released from isolation 18 people are currently in hospital 11 confirmed deaths, two probable deaths. Health officials said probable is used as an individual tests positive with rapid test with symptoms and known exposures and when COVID-19 is used on the death certificate. Local risk level remains at severe