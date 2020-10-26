RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-27-20

Today will remain cold, but the turn towards milder temperatures will begin. Plenty of sunshine will be found as high pressure dominates, centered to our south. Winds north of this system will pick up from the west and southwest, making for a breezier day while we top out in the mid 30′s. Breezes will continue at night, along with the arrival of some clouds which will keep temperatures in the 20′s. On Wednesday we will finally break the streak of 30 degree days as a warm front pushes to our north and east, out ahead of a cold front over Southern Canada. This will allow us to rise back into the mid 40′s along with a partly to mostly sunny sky. The weather forecast through the end of the week will remain quiet. The next cold front will pass through dry Wednesday night, while the next sizeable high pressure system moves into the region from the northwest. This will temporarily return northerly flow on Thursday with a partly cloudy sky through the day. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler, in the lower 40′s.

RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Monday in Rusk County. There are a total of 199 positive cases, 98 active cases and 100 recovered cases. Also now 3 currently hospitalized cases in the county.

SAWYER COUNTY – The Sawyer County Health Department reported Monday two COVID-19 deaths of county residents this past weekend. This brings the number of COVID-19 related deaths to three. The county’s first death was reported September 9. The individuals, a man and a woman, were both over 60. Each had underlying but non-life-threatening health conditions before contracting COVID-19 and their deaths were due to virus-associated complications. To protect the families’ privacy, no other information about these patients will be released. Our condolences and prayers are with these families, said Health Officer Julia Lyons.

TONY – Monday afternoon the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a Theft complaint for the Flambeau School. According to the report, the principal reported that a student had a Laptop Computer assigned to him through the school and noticed it was gone a day after he left it in one of the classrooms. There are no suspects in the incident and there are cameras in the area but none that could show anyone entering the room and taking the Laptop. The school has received the footage on cameras and states nothing is shown that could indicate who may have taken the Laptop.

CONRATH – At about 11 PM Monday night, a Rusk County Deputy made a traffic stop on County Highway I and Paul Road near Conrath. Little information was available but after an investigation, a subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County Jail.

CONRATH – A Rusk County Deputy made a traffic stop at about 1:50 this (Tuesday) morning on Broken Arrow Road near Conrath. According to the report, a field sobriety was performed on the driver. After an investigation, the driver was taken into custody for OWI and transported to the Rusk County Jail. Probation was called and Probation will place a hold on the subject.

(CNN) – “Wear a mask.” It’s something we’ve heard throughout this pandemic, but a new study is putting a number to the lives that could be saved if most Americans would simply do this preventive measure. “We have clear scientific evidence they work, and they are our best defense,” said Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.It’s one of the best ways to stop the spread of the coronavirus, and a new modeling study in the journal Nature Medicine estimates that if most Americans wore masks in public, more than 100,000 lives could be saved from COVID-19 between now and the end of February. But researchers noted that as of late September, less than half of U.S. residents reported that they always wear a mask in public. If that trend remains through February, and states continue removing social distancing mandates, the study suggests the COVID-19 death toll across the U.S. could reach about 1 million by the end of February. (WQOW) — With Halloween coming up fast, many people will be eating all kinds of candy and chocolate. But there is one kind of chocolate that’s actually good for you! This year’s Alice in Dairyland, Julia Nunes, took time to chat with us live on Daybreak to explain to us the health benefits of chocolate milk. She says chocolate milk is packed with nutrients like Calcium, Vitamin D, and Protein. In fact, each 8-ounce serving has a total of 8 grams of protein to help build strong muscles. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans also say those 9-years-old and older, should have three servings of low-fat and fat-free dairy foods like cheese, yogurt, and milk. And chocolate milk isn’t considered a sugary drink by both the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Heart Association. But not only is chocolate milk good for young kids, it’s also a versatile snack. Nunes says you can serve it hot or cold and use it in recipes like Chocolate Milk Overnight Oats or Chocolate Pumpkin Pancakes. And when you have drunk all your chocolate milk, you can turn the carton into a spooky decoration, just in time for Halloween. Best of all, Nunes says buying chocolate milk can also benefit our local dairy farmers. All you have to do is look for the Proudly Wisconsin Badge or the number 55 on milk cartons to make sure you are buying fresh and local milk.