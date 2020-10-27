RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-26-20

We are heading into the final week of October, and it will at least start off with a continuation of this early taste of winter as temperatures again struggle to climb above freezing. Average highs are still in the 50′s, something we haven’t seen in more than a week. The center of high pressure will be well to our west, keeping us in cold northwest flow. A mix of sunshine and clouds is expected, with light breezes. The cold air will bring yet another chance to break the record low-high temperature for the date, which is 35, set in 1942. This will likely be followed by the coldest night of the season to date as we wake up Tuesday morning in the teens. The upper level pattern will finally start to flatten out as the persistent upper low over Central Canada has weakened and the coldest air slides east. We will see the jet stream lift back to the north, allowing for milder air to return. High pressure will be sliding to our south and east through the day, allowing for plenty of sunshine along with increasing west and southwest breezes. It will be the last of the colder days for a while with highs rising into the upper 30′s. A front will be to our north on Wednesday and we will have a chance to warm up as milder air lifts through Minnesota and Wisconsin.

RUSK COUNTY – In Rusk County this past weekend, Friday morning shortly after 9 AM, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office investigated a Criminal Damage to Property complaint. According to the report, a Rusk County Deputy spoke with a male subject who advised it appears someone crashed their vehicle into their field and hit their hay bales East of County Highway D. Sheldon. The vehicle left behind parts as well as a license plate. The case is under investigation.

BRUCE – Saturday morning just before 11 AM, a female subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that her fence was damaged the other night located on South Alvey Street, Bruce. According to the report, the complainant was informed by a third party. The fence is located at the intersection of West Sorenson Ave. and South Alvey Street and consists of an Approximately 10 foot steel fence with treated frame. A preliminary investigation suggests a vehicle was turning right onto Alvey Street from Sorenson Street and lost control and hit the fence. The complainant said the damage likely occurred more than 48 hours ago and likely when the roads were covered with the recent snow. Vehicle parts left at the scene suggest a headlight was damaged during the crash. Shortly after 12 Noon Saturday, a deputy located the vehicle on West Pine Avenue and the owner admitted to the offense. The subject was issued a citation for hit and run property adjacent to the highway.

RUSK COUNTY – Late Saturday night the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office investigated a Domestic Violence complaint. According to the police log, little information was available, but after an investigation, a male and female subject were taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. BRUCE – Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call Sunday at about 5:30 PM, reporting a deer vehicle accident on Highway 40 and River Road, Bruce. The caller advised the deer went thru the windshield however no one was hurt. After an investigation, a Rusk County Deputy advised this will be an accident with injuries. The deer came through the window and hurt the driver. The driver did refuse medical treatment.

WEYERHAEUSER – Sunday night just before 9 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a male subject requesting deputies. According to the report, a female subject on probation was staying at his house and her boyfriend was there located on Highway 8, Weyerhaeuser. The boyfriend is not suppose to be in contact with the female subject. The complainant advised the boyfriend was throwing furniture around and breaking things in the house. The boyfriend ran into the woods behind the house. Probation was contacted and they will placing a hold on the female subject. The female was taking into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.