Rusk County News
WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-23-20
Unfortunately for those hoping we catch a break from the colder weather, today and tomorrow will not offer any help. A strong high pressure system will be dropping southeast across the Northern Plains, which will enhance our northerly flow of air. This will force colder air deeper into the US with breezy conditions at times during the afternoon. We’ll have a little light snow, light rain and flurries into the early afternoon. A little bit of clearing and drying will come later in the day, though temperatures will rise no more than the upper 30′s. A colder start to the day is expected Saturday with lows in the upper teens and low 20s. High pressure will be positioned more closely overhead, which will keep our weather dry and much calmer. Despite a partly clear start to the day though, upper level clouds ahead of our next low pressure system to the west will take over before the afternoon. A mostly cloudy sky can be expected from the late morning through the remainder of the day. High temps will only be in the low 30s.
RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Thursday there were 5 new positive cases in the county. There are now 165 total positive cases, 72 active cases and 92 recovered cases in the county. There are 3 currently hospitalized cases in Rusk County.
BRUCE – Thursday morning at about 7:40, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a single vehicle accident. According to the report, the vehicle hit the guard rail on the bridge right by Dairiconcepts on Highway 8 East of Bruce. The airbags of the vehicle did deploy. A Rusk County Deputy, Ladysmith ambulance and the Bruce Fire Department were called to the scene. EMS reported no patient transport and no injuries from the accident. The highway department was notified and sent someone to salt the roadway due to the bridge being icy.
SHELDON – Rusk County authorities received a call Thursday afternoon at about 1:20 from a female advising of a car on its side on Broken Arrow Road, Sheldon. Nobody was reportedly around the vehicle. County authorities advised the vehicle was in the ditch but not on its side. There was no damage reported to the vehicle and attempted to contact the owner.
CONRATH – Thursday afternoon at about 3:30, a male subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that he rolled his car on County Highway G and Oak Road, Conrath. A Rusk County Deputy, Ladysmith Ambulance and the Sheldon Fire Department responded to the scene. No injuries were reported. A few other accidents were reported mainly due to the weather but no injuries were reported.
LADYSMITH – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Thursday afternoon investigated a Burglary complaint. According to the report, a deputy spoke with a male subject who advised that between 2 and 3:30 PM Thursday, someone broke into his house through the living room window located on County Highway J, Ladysmith. The complainant was not sure who may have done this and photographs were taken as well as a few DNA swabs. The case is under investigation.
LADYSMITH – Thursday just before 2 PM, a male subject reported to Ladysmith Police that a female showed up at his residence on East 11th Street South and requested to be let into his residence to speak to his son. The male told the female no and to leave. The female then reportedly took a large rock and threw it through the rear window of the vehicle and then the drivers door window. The case will be referred to the DA. LADYSMITH – A Ladysmith Officer Thursday night at about 10:30, responded to a residence on Worden Avenue East in regards to a report of an intoxicated male subject was there, shouldn’t be there, and wouldn’t leave. After further investigation, the City Officer arrested Donavann M. Metoxen, 28, for 2 counts of Felony Bail Jumping, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal damage to Property, and a Probationary/Parole Hold.
- Rusk County News October 22, 2020WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-22-20 Another storm system will bring a mixed bag of weather across the state today. A wintry mix of sleet and snow producing some thunder is moving through the Chippewa Valley this morning while rain is spreading through the Coulee region. This rain-snow cutoff will quickly lift north though, and by lunchtime it […]
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-21-20 The snow is over, but not before breaking every snowfall record for October. Eau Claire stands at 6.9″ which is the most we have ever picked up in a single day and enough to break the monthly record as well! We can also expect another well below average day with highs staying in the 30′s. The next round of precipitation will already be gathering to our south as a warm front develops and begins lifting to the north. Showers will begin to move up into the southern part of the state at night, arriving in our area Thursday morning. This front will also bring a push of milder air, allowing temperatures to climb back into the 40′s. Low pressure will strengthen as the warm front presses northward, but now appears to track just to our east. This will keep us on the cooler side of the storm, while southern parts of Wisconsin may climb into the 70′s! A few stray thunderstorms may also be found within some of the rain as it carries into at least part of Thursday night. RUSK COUNTY – Here in Ladysmith at our WLDY-WJBL Studios we received about 5 inches of the heavy wet snow. According to the Rusk County Police log, people need to learn again winter driving habits as a number of accidents and slide ins were reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. At about 4:16 PM Tuesday, Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a White car in the ditch on Highway 27 and County Highway P South of Ladysmith. According to the report, the car went into the ditch hard and way into the ditch. Rusk County Deputies, Ladysmith ambulance and Ladysmith Fire Department responded to the scene. The driver of the vehicle was reportedly not hurt. Very little damage reported to the vehicle. RUSK COUNTY – Just a few minutes later, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an accident on Highway 27 and Doughty Road West, Ladysmith. Rusk County Deputies, Ladysmith ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department went to the scene. According to the report, the driver was OK. The vehicle was in the ditch and was removed by a wrecker. CONRATH – At about 9:50 Tuesday night, a caller reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that he slid into the ditch on County Highway G and County Highway I near Conrath and hit a powerline. The caller advised he was not injured, but there were some power lines down in the area. Excel Energy was contacted. N other information was available. A number of other slide ins were reported but no injuries were reported according to the police log. LADYSMITH – A Ladysmith Officer responded Tuesday afternoon at about 5 PM to a location on West 2nd Street South on a report of a hit and run. Upon arrival the Officer spoke with a witness who advised that a dark Blue truck had struck the vehicle in front of them almost head on. The truck had appeared to have lost control sliding off of the corner striking the drivers side of a White in color Sedan. The driver was not injured. The driver advised that she tried to get over as far as she could but the truck had still struck her. After the collision the truck stopped a little ways up the road but then took off West bound on Fritz Avenue. The Officer attempted to locate the offender vehicle but the vehicle was not located. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Tuesday no new positive cases in Rusk County. There are 153 positive cases, 60 active cases and 92 recovered cases. There are now 2 currently hospitalized cases in the county. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – Health officials urge people to sign up for a flu shot this year. There are currently a total of 1,130 positive tests, 367 are those are considered active. Since Sept. 1, 93 teachers or students have tested positive. Five new COVID-19 related deaths since last meeting, all of those were aged 55-95 year old, some had underlying conditions, some did not. Risk level in the county is still at severe. When asked about any future restrictions in the county as cases continue to rise, they said they ask people to follow the already existing recommendations. They added that at this time they do not plan on adding any other restrictions. MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) – No one was hurt after a plane skidded off the runway late Tuesday at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee. The American Eagle flight from Chicago O’Hare Airport got stuck in the snow while trying to land, according to Central Wisconsin Airport manager Brian Grefe. One passenger from Rothschild says it wasn’t a rough landing and they only realized what had happened when they looked out the window. “I did have a window seat, looked out the window and said to my husband, ‘Uh, I don’t think we’re on the runway.’” said Chris Litrenta, a passenger from Rothschild. “Eventually, the captain came on and said they thought the braking system would be alright but there was more snow than they’d expected.” Litrenta says they had to wait on the plane for about 90 minutes before they were shuttled back to the terminal. As of early Wednesday, NewsChannel 7 is still waiting to hear from the airport on how soon the plane will be removed and whether any future flights will be affected. October 21, 2020