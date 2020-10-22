Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-23-20

Unfortunately for those hoping we catch a break from the colder weather, today and tomorrow will not offer any help. A strong high pressure system will be dropping southeast across the Northern Plains, which will enhance our northerly flow of air. This will force colder air deeper into the US with breezy conditions at times during the afternoon. We’ll have a little light snow, light rain and flurries into the early afternoon. A little bit of clearing and drying will come later in the day, though temperatures will rise no more than the upper 30′s. A colder start to the day is expected Saturday with lows in the upper teens and low 20s. High pressure will be positioned more closely overhead, which will keep our weather dry and much calmer. Despite a partly clear start to the day though, upper level clouds ahead of our next low pressure system to the west will take over before the afternoon. A mostly cloudy sky can be expected from the late morning through the remainder of the day. High temps will only be in the low 30s.

RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Thursday there were 5 new positive cases in the county. There are now 165 total positive cases, 72 active cases and 92 recovered cases in the county. There are 3 currently hospitalized cases in Rusk County.

BRUCE – Thursday morning at about 7:40, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a single vehicle accident. According to the report, the vehicle hit the guard rail on the bridge right by Dairiconcepts on Highway 8 East of Bruce. The airbags of the vehicle did deploy. A Rusk County Deputy, Ladysmith ambulance and the Bruce Fire Department were called to the scene. EMS reported no patient transport and no injuries from the accident. The highway department was notified and sent someone to salt the roadway due to the bridge being icy.

SHELDON – Rusk County authorities received a call Thursday afternoon at about 1:20 from a female advising of a car on its side on Broken Arrow Road, Sheldon. Nobody was reportedly around the vehicle. County authorities advised the vehicle was in the ditch but not on its side. There was no damage reported to the vehicle and attempted to contact the owner.

CONRATH – Thursday afternoon at about 3:30, a male subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that he rolled his car on County Highway G and Oak Road, Conrath. A Rusk County Deputy, Ladysmith Ambulance and the Sheldon Fire Department responded to the scene. No injuries were reported. A few other accidents were reported mainly due to the weather but no injuries were reported.

LADYSMITH – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Thursday afternoon investigated a Burglary complaint. According to the report, a deputy spoke with a male subject who advised that between 2 and 3:30 PM Thursday, someone broke into his house through the living room window located on County Highway J, Ladysmith. The complainant was not sure who may have done this and photographs were taken as well as a few DNA swabs. The case is under investigation.

LADYSMITH – Thursday just before 2 PM, a male subject reported to Ladysmith Police that a female showed up at his residence on East 11th Street South and requested to be let into his residence to speak to his son. The male told the female no and to leave. The female then reportedly took a large rock and threw it through the rear window of the vehicle and then the drivers door window. The case will be referred to the DA. LADYSMITH – A Ladysmith Officer Thursday night at about 10:30, responded to a residence on Worden Avenue East in regards to a report of an intoxicated male subject was there, shouldn’t be there, and wouldn’t leave. After further investigation, the City Officer arrested Donavann M. Metoxen, 28, for 2 counts of Felony Bail Jumping, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal damage to Property, and a Probationary/Parole Hold.