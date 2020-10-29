Robert D. Cynor, 87 of Sheldon, died on Tuesday, October 27, at his home under the care of Hope Hospice. He is survived by his wife: Geraldine, 7 children: Dean of Bloomer, Michael of Sheldon, Robert, JR. of Sheldon, Caroline Pake of Conrath, Cheryl Cynor of Des Moines, IW., Julie Hopkins of Cornell and Bernie of Withee, 17 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, 8 siblings: Rose Roloff of Chippewa Falls, Evelyn Lompa of Holcombe, Jack of Cumberland, Charles of Sheldon, Dorothy Hariburda of Cornell, Frank of Sheldon, Theodore of Sheldon and Joseph of El Paso, TX. Mass of Cghristian Burial for Robert Cynor will be held at 11 AM on Monday, November 2nd at St John’s Catholic Church in Sheldon with Fr. Vijay Kumar Madani officiating. Burial will follow in the Bohemian National Cemetery North of Cadott. Military honors will be provided by the York-Kolar American Legion Post 316 from Sheldon. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 1 PM until 5 PM on Sunday, November 1 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. There will also be an hour of visitation from 10 AM until service time on Monday at the church.