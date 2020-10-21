Raphie Christman, 93 of Tony, died Sunday, October 18 at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. He is survived by a son: Metz of Bruce, Daughter: Renae of Chippewa Falls, 6 Grandchildren, 9 Great-Grandchildren, 5 Great-Great-Grandchildren, Brother: Jack Christman of Bruce, Sister: Yvonne Root of Ladysmith. A memorial mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, October 22, at 11 AM at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony with Fr. Papi officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Thursday morning starting at 9 AM. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the service.