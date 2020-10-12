Jean M. Doughty, 91 of Ladysmith, died Sunday, October 11, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. She is survived by six Children: Don Doughty of Oscoda, MI., Barb Evjen of Tony, JoEllen Doughty of Superior, Tom Doughty of Ladysmith, Darrell Doughty of Ladysmith, Dawn Zahurones of Ladysmith, 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, a brother: George Leonhard of Wausau. A memorial service for Jean Doughty will be held on Saturday, October 17, at 11 AM at St Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. Friends may call at the church on Saturday morning for one hour prior to the service. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the service.