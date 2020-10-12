Jean M. Doughty
Jean M. Doughty, 91 of Ladysmith, died Sunday, October 11, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. She is survived by six Children: Don Doughty of Oscoda, MI., Barb Evjen of Tony, JoEllen Doughty of Superior, Tom Doughty of Ladysmith, Darrell Doughty of Ladysmith, Dawn Zahurones of Ladysmith, 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, a brother: George Leonhard of Wausau. A memorial service for Jean Doughty will be held on Saturday, October 17, at 11 AM at St Anthony’s Catholic Church in Tony with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. Friends may call at the church on Saturday morning for one hour prior to the service. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the service.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-12-20 It’s been a rainy start to our Monday. Rainfall amounts generally between .50 and 1 inch will be likely with some higher amounts possible. Drier air arrives this afternoon, allowing for a quick clearing and the return of sunny weather. After dropping through the 50′s in the morning, temperatures should rebound some during the afternoon, rising back to near 60, but we’ll have gusty west and northwest at 15 to 25 mph. Another quick moving front will be sliding through on Tuesday, but this one will do so without any rain. Overall it will be a mostly sunny day with more strong breezes from the west and northwest as the front passes, while temperatures again top out in the low 60′s. These will be the mildest days of this work week as progressively colder air arrives, most notably behind yet another front that passes during the midweek. The track of this next system is not currently being handled very well, as low pressure is forecast to quickly arrive from the west, tracking through the state on Wednesday. RUSK COUNTY – In Rusk County news this past weekend, Friday afternoon at about 4:30, Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a 3 vehicle accident with multiple injuries at West Arthur Avenue and North Highway 40, Bruce. Rusk County Deputies, the Ladysmith and Bruce ambulances, the Bruce Fire Department and Life Link Helicopter responded to the scene. According to the report, EMS advised there were a total of 4 patients. The helicopter reportedly went to the wrong location but was no longer needed. Highway 8 on the East side of the scene was shut down for a time. Patients were transported to MMC-Ladysmith. No other information was available. BRUCE – A subject called the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Saturday afternoon and reported a theft at a residence on Dearhamer Road, Bruce. A Rusk County Deputy responded to the scene. After an investigation, the suspect entered his property 2 separate times and stole tools and rims off of a car. The complainant would like to press charges. No other information was available. HAWKINS – Sunday morning at about 9:40, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call advising a vehicle on fire at a location on Wildwood Road, Hawkins. A Rusk County Deputy and the Hawkins Fire Department were called to the scene. According to the report, there was ammunition in the vehicle. There was nothing much left of the vehicle which was in a private driveway. LADYSMITH – Late Friday night, Ladysmith Police responded to the 211 Club in regards to a report of a male subject acting disorderly. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a number of subjects. After further investigation, a City Officer issued a citation to a subject for Disorderly Conduct. HILBERT, Wis. (WBAY) – President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign team announced Sunday that his daughter, Ivanka Trump, will travel to Hilbert, Wisconsin on Tuesday. According to the campaign, Ivanka will participate in a conversation with local supporters, and is expected to share the President’s Make America Great Again agenda. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday. Hilbert is located in Calumet County. “I’m excited to visit Hilbert to spread the President’s message of resilience and prosperity for this country in the years ahead,” said Ivanka. “From cutting taxes, to advancing school choice and increasing childcare affordability and paid parental leave for hardworking American families, President Trump remains the strongest candidate for Wisconsinites and he will continue to deliver for four more years.” Ivanka is traveling to the Badger State the same day as Vice President Mike Pence. Pence will lead an event at Weldall Manufacturing in Waukesha, also at 10 a.m. October 12, 2020
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-9-20 Temperatures have been above average all week long but the warmest day comes today on strengthening south and southwest winds. They will increase to 12-20 mph with gusts of 25-30 mph likely. Warmer air to our southwest will surge into the state, and may bring the first 80 degree temperatures Eau Claire has seen in October since 2015. The record for October 9th in Eau Claire is 81°, most recently set in 2011 and we will likely come close. The next cold front will be on our doorstep this evening, passing through and dropping south by Saturday morning. It will slide through dry, shifting winds and bringing some cooler air back for this weekend. A high pressure system will be located to our north, moving to the east through the weekend and keeping our weather pleasant and dry. Saturday will be the cooler of the two weekend days with a north and northeast wind, before shifting to the southeast on Sunday as the high moves further away. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Thursday 8 new positive COVID-19 cases in the county. There are now 86 total positive cases, 21 active cases and 64 recovered cases. There are 2,551 negative results and no currently hospitalized cases in the county. LADYSMITH – This (Friday) morning at about 6:35 AM, a Ladysmith Officer responded to the 800 block of Miner Avenue East, in regards to a report of a power pole on fire. Upon arrival, the Officer observed the power pole wasn’t on fire, however, the line would spark at times when pulled by the tree branches/wind gusts. The Ladysmith Fire Department was called and remained on scene for Excel Energy’s arrival. LADYSMITH – Shortly after 10 PM Thursday, a caller advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that a Gray 4 door vehicle, likely an impact, was at his property and drove off South on County Highway G. Thr caller found 1 sign and 3 flags missing and an empty case of beer left. He advised that this is the third time it has happened. After an investigation a Rusk County deputy advised wooden sign, three Trump flags were taken. MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Waukesha County judge has extended his order prohibiting Gov. Tony Evers’ administration from releasing the names of businesses with employees who have tested positive for COVID-19. Three business groups, including Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, filed a lawsuit earlier this month seeking to block the administration from releasing the names to media outlets. They argued that releasing the names would blacklist those businesses. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Lloyd Carter issued a five-day stay on the release the day the lawsuit was filed. On Thursday he extended the prohibition until the next hearing in the case on Nov. 30. UPDATE: Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen accused of killing two in Kenosha was back in court on Friday. During the brief hearing, a new court date was set for October 30. CHICAGO (AP) — A 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is due back in court Friday as his attorneys fight efforts to send him to Wisconsin to stand trial on homicide charges. No immediate decision is expected during Friday morning’s scheduled hearing in Lake County, Illinois. At Kyle Rittenhouse’s last court hearing in late September, his attorneys asked for more time to prepare their opposition to his extradition from Illinois. Judge Paul Novak gave them two weeks and said he would then schedule a separate hearing on the issue. October 9, 2020