Frannie L. Gryga, 63 of Ladysmith, died on September 7, at Care & Rehab – Ladysmith. She is survived by her 3 children: Justin Dent of Ladysmith, Daren Dent of Chetek and Selah Geneman of Chetek, 4 grandchildren, 1 brother: Elmer Thorpe of Altoona, 3 sisters: Ginny Campbell of DePere, Barbie Mabie of Kennan and LuAnn Gryga of Kennan. A Celebration of Life for Frannie Gryga will be held at 11 AM on Friday, October 16 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Visitation will be from 10 AM until service time at the funeral home. A private family burial will be held later that evening.