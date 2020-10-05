mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Frannie L. Gryga

Frannie L. Gryga, 63 of Ladysmith, died on September 7, at Care & Rehab – Ladysmith.  She is survived by her 3 children: Justin Dent of Ladysmith, Daren Dent of Chetek and Selah Geneman of Chetek, 4 grandchildren, 1 brother: Elmer Thorpe of Altoona, 3 sisters: Ginny Campbell of DePere, Barbie Mabie of Kennan and LuAnn Gryga of Kennan.  A Celebration of Life for Frannie Gryga will be held at 11 AM on Friday, October 16 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating.  Visitation will be from 10 AM until service time at the funeral home.   A private family burial will be held later that evening.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.