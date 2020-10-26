FALL AUCTION
THE WLDY WJBL 2020 FALL AUCTION WILL BE THIS SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31. 8 AM TO 12 NOON. OVER 10,000 DOLLARS OF MERCHANDISE AND CERTIFICATES ON THE AUCTION. JOIN US FOR THIS SCARY, SPOOKY AND FRIGHTING HALLOWEEN AUCTION THIS SATURDAY ON WLDY-WJBL LADYSMITH.
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS October 26, 2020WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-26-20 We are heading into the final week of October, and it will at least start off with a continuation of this early taste of winter as temperatures again struggle to climb above freezing. Average highs are still in the 50′s, something we haven’t seen in more than a week. The center of […]
- Rusk County News October 23, 2020WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-23-20 Unfortunately for those hoping we catch a break from the colder weather, today and tomorrow will not offer any help. A strong high pressure system will be dropping southeast across the Northern Plains, which will enhance our northerly flow of air. This will force colder air deeper into the US with breezy […]