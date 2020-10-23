Evelyn M Skrypek
Evelyn M. Skrypek, 90 of Ladysmith, died on Wednesday, October 21, at Care & Rehab-Ladysmith.
She is survived by 2 sons: Michael of Conrath and James of Ladysmith, 4 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services for Evelyn Skrypek will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, October 31, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Rev. Vicky Strupp officiating. Burial will follow in the Conrath Cemetery. Memorial visitation for friends and family will begin at 4 PM on Friday, October 30 at the Funeral Home and again on Saturday for 1 hour prior to the time of service.
