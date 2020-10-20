Cynthia M. “Cindy” Moore, 66 of Chetek, died on Monday, October 19, at Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake. She is survived by 1 daughter: Stacy Batten of Colorado Springs, CO., her mother: Helen Moore of Ladysmith, 2 brothers: John Moore of Tony and Dick Moore of Ladysmith, 2 sisters: Dasrlene Root of Naples, FL. and Barb Barker of Ladysmith, 2 grandchildren. A Private memorial service for Cindy Moore’s family will be held at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Her final resting place will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon.