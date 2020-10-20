Cynthia M. “Cindy” Moore
Cynthia M. “Cindy” Moore, 66 of Chetek, died on Monday, October 19, at Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake. She is survived by 1 daughter: Stacy Batten of Colorado Springs, CO., her mother: Helen Moore of Ladysmith, 2 brothers: John Moore of Tony and Dick Moore of Ladysmith, 2 sisters: Dasrlene Root of Naples, FL. and Barb Barker of Ladysmith, 2 grandchildren. A Private memorial service for Cindy Moore’s family will be held at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Her final resting place will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 10-20-20 Barron, WI Chippewa, WI Dunn, WI Eau Claire, WI Polk, WI Rusk, WI …WIDESPREAD SNOW EXPECTED TODAY… .Snow will develop and move from west to east across the area today. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the area north of I-90 for widespread snowfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches. Locally higher amounts are possible, particularly along and just south of the I-94 corridor. The afternoon commute will be impacted, so plan for additional travel time. Mixed precipitation, including freezing drizzle, is possible toward the end of the event this evening, and near I-90 where a mixture with rain is more likely. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY… * WHAT…Wet snow expected, along with a brief period of mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN…From 1 PM Tuesday to 1 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Monday, 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Rusk County. There are now 153 total positive cases in Rusk County, 70 active cases and 82 recovered cases. There are currently 2 hospitalized cases reported in the county. LADYSMITH – Shortly after 12 midnight this(Tuesday) morning, a Rusk County Deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 8 and Bell School Road West of Ladysmith. According to the police log, a search of the vehicle was conducted. The K-9 was deployed and there was an alert. A subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) – A Minnesota man is accused of driving a UTV under the influence and crashing into an ATV which left a man dead. Brennon Plaisted, 28, of Isanti, Minnesota is charged in Rusk County Court with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle. According to the criminal complaint: On September 14, 2019, Plaisted was driving a UTV in a group on County Highway B in the town of Richland when the crash happened. One person was killed and another was injured. Deputies said Plaisted’s eyes were red and his speech was slurred. Plaisted told authorities because his rearview mirror wasn’t secured he would occasionally turn around to make sure the group was following. He said he saw the ATV behind him swerve toward the ditch. He said he turned around and saw one of the victims lying in the ditch so he started CPR. When asked about damage to the ATV, Plaisted said it was from previous “bumping and grinding” while driving on the trails. Plaisted said he had not consumed alcohol in four or five hours and he had only had a couple of beers. A DNR warden said Plaisted failed a breath test and field sobriety tests. A crash witness said the UTV and ATV were side by side when he saw the ATV flip. The following day Plaisted was interviewed in the jail where he admitted to having 10 drinks prior to the crash. A blood sample taken after the crash came back at 0.329. An autopsy on the deceased victim showed a traumatic injury to the brainstem and spinal cord and blunt force trauma to the head. The other injured person suffered a concussion. A DNR warden who specializes in crash reconstruction determined the UTV and ATV were side by side when the two collided. The warden said the ATV went into the ditch and rolled. Both people on the ATV were thrown from it. If convicted on both counts, Plaisted could spend the next 37 years in prison. MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – An effort to recall Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers regarding his handling of the COVID-19, as well as the riots in Kenosha, might be moving forward. The petition drive to recall Governor Evers, which has been going on during the presidential campaign season, has quietly gained some momentum. Petition organizers tell Action 2 News they have already collected the minimum number of signatures ahead of next week’s deadline. However, a report by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel states a recall organizer has suggested in Facebook posts that she is misleading various news outlets. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Misty Polewczynski wrote “I’m going to do an interview this afternoon and will probably make up some crap to tell them” in an exchange on Facebook about who should run against Evers. The report also states Polewczynski was convicted of forgery, writing a worthless check and bail jumping 15 years ago, and launched the recall effort in August. If there are enough signatures, and they are all verified, we’re now learning how this could play out if the signatures on the petition are verified. “I don’t think we’ve had very good decisions being made at the executive level in our state and a lot of freedoms have been infringed upon,” said Nick Kind, the Recall Evers group leader. Kind is one of other group leaders behind the effort, which started in late August. The recall effort has until October 27th to collect and submit, more than 668,000 valid signatures. That number matches 25% of the votes cast in the 2018 election. October 20, 2020
- Raphie Christman October 20, 2020Raphie Christman, 93 of Tony, died Sunday, October 18 at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. He is survived by a son: Metz of Bruce, Daughter: Renae of Chippewa Falls, 6 Grandchildren, 9 Great-Grandchildren, 5 Great-Great-Grandchildren, Brother: Jack Christman of Bruce, Sister: Yvonne Root of Ladysmith. A memorial mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, October […]