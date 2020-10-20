mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Cynthia M. “Cindy” Moore

Cynthia M. “Cindy” Moore, 66 of Chetek, died on Monday, October 19, at Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake.  She is survived by 1 daughter: Stacy Batten of Colorado Springs, CO., her mother: Helen Moore of Ladysmith, 2 brothers: John Moore of Tony and Dick Moore of Ladysmith, 2 sisters: Dasrlene Root of Naples, FL. and Barb Barker of Ladysmith, 2 grandchildren.   A Private memorial service for Cindy Moore’s family will be held at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating.  Her final resting  place will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.