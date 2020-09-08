mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-9-20 Eau Claire only topped out at 54° on Tuesday, crushing the previous cold-high temperature for the date by 6 degrees! We are likely to set another record cold-high on Wednesday before we start to see temperatures slowly return to near average in the coming days. As far as rain goes, we largely missed out during the day as showers stayed farther south, closer to I-90. Tonight they will remain mostly in the counties south of Eau Claire, though a few stray ones may sneak into the Chippewa Valley. Otherwise it will stay cloudy as we drop back down through the 40′s. Meanwhile far northern areas will be vulnerable to the first frost of the season where the clouds will be thin enough to allow temperatures to dip down into the 30′s. RUSK COUNTY – Late Tuesday afternoon the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office was actively looking for Otis J. Hamilton, a 26 year old white male. Hamilton was the suspect in a burglary where firearms were taken. Hamilton was taken into custody early this (Wednesday) morning without incident. Further details will be released today. Rusk County officials are thanking the public for their assistance. LADYSMITH – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office this (Wednesday) morning at about 6:25, were advised of a car that went through the ditch and into the field on the West side of the road on Highway 27 near Ambrose Road, Ladysmith. A Rusk County Deputy, Ladysmith ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department were called to the scene. According to the report, the County Deputy advised he located the scene of the accident and the vehicle returned to the road and left the scene. The deputy located evidence of a vehicle being operated North bound on Highway 27, losing control and entering the left ditch and going into a farm field. The tracks in the field show this vehicle turned around and drove back onto highway 27. The vehicle that entered the ditch will likely have some front end damage from striking the ditch but no other property adjacent to the road was damaged. EAU CLAIRE (WEAU) – Thw Eau Claire Police Department is looking to confirm the identify of people that may have been involved in a shooting/disturbance that happened outside of Hobbsy & Me Bar. The incident happened on August 8. In an update, the Eau Claire Police Department says the people in this case have been identified and contacted. Barron County (WQOW) – A Rice Lake man facing child sexual assault charges in three area counties is going to prison. Barron County Judge James Babler on Tuesday sentenced Raymond Clark to 15 years behind bars. He must also register as a sex offender for life. Clark was charged in Barron, Rusk, and Washburn counties with sexually assaulting two sisters in 2017. They were age nine and 13 at the time. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – A Chippewa Falls woman is accused of fraud against a local credit union as well as creating threatening notes in an attempt to hide her guilt. The criminal complaint was filed against 30-year-old Jennifer Lanners. She made an initial appearance Tuesday and is free on a $1,000 signature bond. The complaint alleges Lanners deposited several checks in May and June through WESTconsin Credit Union. Lanners would later say the checks were being deposited for a high school friend she reunited with. Later, during an interview with investigators, she provided a hand-written note, which seemed to threaten Lanners. She later admitted she wrote the note.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.