WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-4-20 Breezy conditions will return again today, but they will be sustained in a softer 10-15 mph range. Highs should manage to reach 70-75 under partly sunny skies. High pressure is down to our south is in control of our weather. As warmer air tries to build into the area tonight, expect some clouds this evening and even a few light showers or sprinkles. Lows will be in the low 50s. The warmest weather for perhaps the next seven days will come on the weekend, but a progressive pattern will keep us from locking into any consistent weather. Saturday may be the nicest day of this weekend with temperatures reaching the upper 70′s and mostly sunny weather prevailing again. We will even catch a break from the wind too! We can thank an eastward trekking high pressure system for this as it passes just to our south. This will only be a brief hiatus from the wind however, as a strong wave of low pressure begins to approach from the west on Sunday. This will kick us into another powerful southwesterly flow of air prompting another breezy day with highs managing to reach the upper 70′s. RUSK COUNTY – Rusk County Department of Public Health is alerting the public of potential COVID-19 exposure at the following Rusk County location. One Hope (Church), Sheldon, on Sunday, August 30, from 10 AM to 12 Noon. We recommend if you were at this place during the provided timeframe AND are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 that you contact a healthcare provider to be tested. The potential exposure means that an individual or individuals that tested positive for COVID-19 were at the location on the time given, and you may have been exposed. Symptoms may develop 2-14 days after exposure, so please continue to monitor yourself. On Thursday the Rusk County Department of Public Health reported Thursday no new cases. There are 26 Total Positive cases, 3 active cases and 22 recovered cases. There were 1,859 negative cases and no currently hospitalized cases. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – The unofficial end to summer has arrived. The upcoming Labor Day holiday and three day weekend, means additional traffic. AAA expects the majority of travelers this weekend will be hitting the road and driving to their destination. According to AAA, gas prices will be the lowest drivers have seen the last 4 years on Labor Day. The national average is $2.23 per gallon which is 35 cents per gallon less than what drivers paid last Labor Day. If you and your family plan to take advantage of low gas prices and hit the road this weekend, here are a few things to keep in mind. Plan your stops along the route as some destinations and businesses might have adjusted hours due to the pandemic. Pack your own food and water to reduce trips to the store, and don’t forget to pack your cleaning supplies. While actually out on the road, the Wisconsin State Patrol is asking drivers to have patience this weekend. There are still several active construction zones across the state that could slow up traffic. When you see flashing lights remember to move over or at least slow down while passing. If there is an emergency with your vehicle, the State Patrol says to remain inside your car and buckled up until help arrives. As always, while behind the wheel reduce distractions, buckle up and have a safe holiday weekend. Eau Claire (WQOW) – Labor Day is usually a great excuse to take a vacation, but health officials are reminding people to take some extra steps to stay safe during the ongoing pandemic. Chippewa County Director of Public Health Angela Weideman said you should try to not travel far and to keep stops to a minimum. Little differences like paying at the pump when you get gas, rather than inside the station, can reduce your contact with others. She also said to avoid gathering in large groups, wear a mask, and wash your hands before eating. “Taking some extra precautions like having people thoroughly wash their hands before they touch any food, setting up tables in a way they’re socially distanced or physically distanced at least six feet apart, putting food out at those tables by people who have thoroughly washed their hands is really, really important,” she said. Weideman added that when people gather, they typically want to eat together, and that making changes like not sharing a condiment station can have a big effect on reducing the spread of illness. LADYSMITH – 2020-2021 marks the 49th season for the Flambeau Valley Arts Association of bringing the performing arts to the area, truly a record to be proud of for our community. COVID-19, however, has changed the way the world operates. With the emphasis on lessening the spread of the virus, performances now face restrictions that make it impossible for us to offer our typical season. Therefore, after much consideration, we are putting our 2020-2021 season plans on hold. The Board of Directors will reevaluate conditions as the year progresses, and we hope we may be able to offer some events as the public health situation improves. TAYLOR COUNTY – Further investigation into what led Trinity Keiser to open fire with an AK-47 rifle inside the residence and outside on the street in the Village of Rib Lake, in Taylor County on August 26th, led to further information being obtained related to an ongoing drug investigation. A search of the property yielded the discovery of a locked safe and drugs. A search warrant was obtained for the locked safe. Law enforcement seized $36,963 in drug-related money, along with nearly 400 high-grade THC (marijuana) vape cartridges and jars of high-grade THC wax. A 2013 Ford Focus believed to be used in the commission of drug trafficking from California back to Wisconsin was also seized. Keiser remains jailed on a $10,000 cash bond for 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. Additional felony drug charges are anticipated in the near future. WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. unemployment rate fell sharply in August to 8.4% from 10.2% even as employers slowed their hiring again in one of the final major barometers of the economy to be released before Election Day. Employers added 1.4 million jobs last month, the Labor Department said Friday, down from 1.7 million in July and the fewest since hiring resumed in May. The economy has recovered barely half the 22 million jobs that vanished when the pandemic paralyzed the nation in early spring. Economists noted that last month’s sharp drop in the unemployment rate reflected mainly businesses recalling workers who had been temporarily laid off rather than hiring new employees. The influx of those recalled workers has lowered unemployment more quickly than most economists had expected. But many other laid-off Americans now regard their job losses as permanent. Private companies added just over 1 million jobs in August, with the government providing nearly 350,000 others, including a quarter-million temporary Census workers. That’s down from the 1.5 million jobs that companies added in July and a sign that employers remain cautious about the economic outlook with the pandemic still out of control.
- WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-3-20 A strong low pressure system will be passing to the north of Wisconsin today. Despite its strength, moisture is not abundant in the atmosphere, so the system will be primarily a wind maker for us here in Wisconsin. Northwest winds behind a cold front will gust to 35 mph at times! Skies will clear following the front and temperatures. With the sun, highs may climb into the low 70′s in the afternoon, but the wind will be countering daytime heating significantly. Skies will remain clear overnight as wind begins to die down after sunset. RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Public Health Department reported Wednesday a positive case of COVID-19 in the county. The total positive cases in the county is at 26, 3 active cases and 22 recovered cases. There are 1,825 negative results and no currently hospitalized cases. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – After nearly 1,000 new cases on Tuesday, Wisconsin had 545 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. 12 new deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,142 in the state. 38 new hospitalizations were added as well. 89% of all cases are listed as recovered, with 7,831 negative test results being reported. Tuesday’s 981 new cases was the highest total since August 14th, when 1,021 positive test results were reported. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has updated their COVID-19 numbers. There are three new confirmed cases for a total of 354. Four new people have been released from isolation. The total released is 308 people. One person was released from the hospital. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – Eau Claire County has seen 37 new cases of COVID-19 in the past two days after 13 positive test results were added on Wednesday. The county had 24 cases on Tuesday and combined with Wednesday, it is the largest two-day total for the county, The previous two-day high was 33 on few occasions in August. Eau Claire County now has 838 total positive test results and 18,306 negative results. There are now 39 total hospitalizations with the addition of one on Wednesday. 757 cases are listed as recovered with 6 total deaths in the county. EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – For only the fourth time since 1964, a person in Wisconsin is infected with Eastern Equine Encephalitis. That person is a girl younger than 18 from Eau Claire County. Last week, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced six horses in northwestern Wisconsin tested positive for the disease. And now for the first time this year, a human is sick with EEE. It’s a rare, but deadly disease Eastern Equine Encephalitis. On Wednesday, an Eau Claire girl tested positive for the disease, the first person to test positive since 2017 in the state and only the fourth since 1964. E-e-e is spread to people or to animals by mosquitoes, which is why Marcia Danzinger, a nurse at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Infection Prevention, says prevention is key. “You really need to protect yourself from being bitten. So using the DEET spray’s, you can spray your clothing with the permethrin type spray. And also making sure that out in your yard you’re dumping things like bird baths and any containers that might pool water where it can become stagnant for several days,” she explained. WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit surged in July to $63.6 billion, the highest level in 12 years, as imports jumped by a record amount. The Commerce Department reported that the July deficit, the gap between what America buys and what it sells to foreigners, was 18.9% higher than the June deficit of $53.5 billion. It was the largest monthly deficit since July 2008 during the 2007-2009 recession. The July deficit increase was driven by a record 10.9% increase in imports which rose to $231.7 billion. Exports were also up but by a smaller 8.1% to $168.1 billion. When Donald Trump campaigned for president in 2016 he pledged to sharply lower the country’s large trade deficits, especially with China, which for years has been the country with the largest trade surplus with the United States. PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The federal government has told states to prepare for a coronavirus vaccine to be ready to distribute by Nov. 1. The timeline raised concern among public health experts about an “October surprise” — a vaccine approval driven by political considerations ahead of a presidential election, rather than science. In a letter to governors dated Aug. 27, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said states “in the near future” will receive permit applications from McKesson Corp. The company has contracted with CDC to distribute vaccines to places including state and local health departments and hospitals. September 3, 2020
- STORAGE UNIT SALE September 3, 2020Audrey’s Bargains has moved to the Storage Units 3+4 behind Tony Depot. Thursday Sept. 3 9-4, Friday Sept 4 9-4, Saturday Sept. 5 9-4. Many new items call for details 715-567-1080.